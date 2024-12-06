Director accused of abusing French star Haenel goes on trial

Christophe Ruggia faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor - Copyright AFP Paul-Louis Godier

Marie DHUMIERES

A filmmaker accused of sexually assaulting French actor Adele Haenel when she was a minor goes on trial in Paris Monday, five years after her allegations fired France’s #MeToo movement.

Christophe Ruggia is accused of sexually assaulting Haenel — star of films including “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “120 Beats Per Minute” — in the early 2000s when she was under 15 and he was in his mid to late 30s.

The Ruggia case is one of a string that have raised questions about sexual violence in French society, particularly in the arts world.

“We’re talking about a famous actor jeopardising her career” by making these accusations, said Yann Le Bras, Haenel’s lawyer.

Ruggia, 59, once a leader of the French directors’ union, has denied all the charges against him, although he admits to committing “errors”.

The “reality”, Le Bras said, is of “a 36-year-old man who molested a 12-year-old girl for several years”.

-‘Not normal’-

Haenel, 35, has become an iconic figure in France for speaking out against “complacency” towards sexual abuse in the film industry.

In 2019, she went public with a description of the sexual assault she allegedly suffered at the hands of Ruggia, accusing the director of subjecting her to “constant sexual harassment” from the age of 12 to 15, including “forced kisses on the neck” and touching.

Ruggia directed Haenel in the 2002 movie “The Devils”, her first film role when she was 12.

Several members of the crew told investigators of their “unease” with Ruggia’s behaviour towards the young actor on set, calling it “invasive” and “inappropriate”.

“It’s not right, they look like a couple, it’s not normal,” said one of the director’s assistants, speaking about the then-thirtysomething’s dealings with 12-year-old Haenel.

In a court document seen by AFP, the investigating magistrate said Haenel’s accusations were “precise and consistent” and that she had suffered psychological consequences from the assaults.

Potentially aggravating circumstances were the considerable age difference between Ruggia and Haenel, and the “psychological control” the director progressively exercised over the young actor thanks to his position of authority.

Ruggia has suggested the actor’s accusations stem from wanting “revenge” for not casting her in other projects.

If found guilty of sexual assault of a minor, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros ($159,000).

His lawyers declined to comment before the start of the trial.

-‘Something good’–

The accusations stunned the French film industry, which had been slower than Hollywood to react to the #MeToo movement, turning the spotlight on sexual abuse in the arts.

In 2020, Haenel made a noisy exit at the industry’s Cesars award ceremony in protest against a prize for veteran director Roman Polanski, who is wanted by the US over statutory rape allegations.

“To recognise Polanski is to spit in the face of all the victims,” Haenel said.

The actor, who has won France’s highest Cesar film award twice, said she was leaving the industry last year over what she said was its complacency towards sexual predators.

The case is one of several rocking France’s film and arts world.

Cinema legend Gerard Depardieu, 75, is to stand trial in March accused of sexually assaulting two women, and also risks a second trial after he was charged in 2020 with the rape of an actor in 2018 when she was 22 and anorexic, all of which he denies.

And actor Judith Godreche said earlier this year two French directors — Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon — had sexually abused her when she was a teenager.

Godreche accused Jacquot of raping her during a six-year relationship that started when she was 14 and he was 25 years her senior. She said Doillon abused her when she was 15 — charges both have denied.

“I believe I have done something good for the world and my integrity,” Haenel said after coming forward in 2019.

“It doesn’t matter if it harms my career,” she added.