Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Diaspora journalists increasingly targeted by home countries: report

AFP

Published

Russian journalist Galina Timchenko speaks at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Interntational Press Freedom Awards, on November 17, 2022, in New York
Russian journalist Galina Timchenko speaks at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Interntational Press Freedom Awards, on November 17, 2022, in New York - Copyright AFP/File VALERIE MACON
Russian journalist Galina Timchenko speaks at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Interntational Press Freedom Awards, on November 17, 2022, in New York - Copyright AFP/File VALERIE MACON

Authoritarian states are increasingly targeting journalists working in exile as part of government reprisal campaigns against dissidents living outside their countries, US-based rights group Freedom House said in a new report Wednesday.

The uptick in so-called “transnational repression,” which can target all kinds of citizens living abroad, comes just a week after an Indian national was charged by US authorities with plotting to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York, allegedly at the direction of an Indian government official.

“As attacks on free and independent media increase globally, more and more journalists are being forced to work from exile, and are increasingly facing the threat of transnational repression in their new homes abroad,” the Freedom House report said.

Tactics used include “physical harm, detention and rendition, online harassment… reprisals against family members” and smear campaigns, among other efforts “that degrade their morale and commitment to the profession.”

“Some, like Jamal Khashoggi, have been assassinated,” the report said, in reference to the Saudi Washington Post columnist whose 2018 killing in his country’s consulate in Istanbul shocked the world.

From 2014 to 2023, the report tallied 112 incidents of “physical repression” against journalists by 26 governments — including China, Russia, Belarus, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Cambodia.

However it warned that the data “captures only a fraction of the phenomenon, as many incidents are unreported or extremely difficult to conclusively verify.”

“It’s an important time to be looking at the specific targeting of journalists, because more and more journalists are actually fleeing their countries due to domestic crackdowns,” Jessica White, the lead author of the report, told AFP.

She also noted that the United Kingdom and Norway are good examples of countries that provide police protection or other safety measures for those who receive threats from abroad.

In a speech last week, US Deputy Assistant Attorney General Eun Young Choi separately warned against “an alarming rise” in “efforts by foreign governments — often authoritarian regimes — to interfere with the freedom of expression and to punish their critics and dissidents, including diaspora communities here in the United States.”

“When it comes to transnational repression, we see everything: from content moderation, to harassment, to stalking, and even murder-for-hire plots against Americans on US soil,” Young said.

In response to the uptick in threats and violence, the report called for “targeted sanctions on perpetrators and enablers of transnational repression against exiled journalists.”

In this article:Autoritarisme, dissidence, droitshumains, espionnage, médias, sécurité, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Reducing the digital health divide with novel wearable communication system

The soft mesh wearable is biosymbiotic, meaning it is custom 3D-printed to fit the user and is so it is unobtrusive.

19 hours ago
Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the decade Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the decade

Entertainment

Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer

Fans around the world exploded with excitement Monday when Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

19 hours ago
A member of the Red Hacker Alliance in Dongguan, China in August 2020 monitors cyberattacks around the world. Hacks have increased through the pandemic and the war in Ukraine A member of the Red Hacker Alliance in Dongguan, China in August 2020 monitors cyberattacks around the world. Hacks have increased through the pandemic and the war in Ukraine

Tech & Science

Open-source intelligence tracks US — Iranian hacking tensions

CyberAv3ngers is an Iranian IRGC cyber persona that has claimed responsibility.

21 hours ago
Snippets of genetic data were among personal information accessed by hackers at 23andMe Snippets of genetic data were among personal information accessed by hackers at 23andMe

Business

23andMe says hackers saw data from millions of users

Genetics firm 23andMe confirmed that hackers using stolen passwords accessed the personal information about 6.9 million of its members.

14 hours ago