Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado

Wildfires persist in New Mexico and Colorado, due to persistently dry and windy conditions.

Published

Overgrown forests, a warming climate and a growing number of homes in the wildland-urban interface have contributed to a wildfire and forest health crisis. Source - U.S. Forest Service
Overgrown forests, a warming climate and a growing number of homes in the wildland-urban interface have contributed to a wildfire and forest health crisis. Source - U.S. Forest Service

Wildfires persist in New Mexico and Colorado, due to persistently dry and windy conditions that have forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Fire-fighters today scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that a day earlier had burned at least 150 homes and other structures and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The blaze torched at least 8.4 square miles (21.8 square kilometers) of forest and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, said Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Lincoln National Forest.

An elderly couple whose remains were found Wednesday near their burned home were believed to have died in the fire, Village spokesperson Kerry Gladden said Thursday.

The remains were found near the home but not in it, and no additional information was immediately available, Gladden said.

While the cause of the blaze was under investigation, fire officials and forecasters warned that persistent dry and windy conditions had prompted red flag warnings for a wide swath that included almost all of New Mexico, half of Texas, and parts of Colorado and the Midwest, reports ABC News.

After five new large wildfires were reported on Tuesday, close to 1,600 wildland firefighters and support personnel were assigned to large fires in the southwestern, southern, and Rocky Mountain areas, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Six new large fires were reported yesterday, three in Texas, two in Colorado, and one in Oklahoma. Wildland firefighters and support personnel are working toward containment goals on 11 large fires that have burned 26,158 acres in 5 states, the agency reported on April 14. 

Hotter and drier weather, along with a more than 20-year Western megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change, has made the dire season a year-long event.

Ruidoso in 2012 was hit by one of the most destructive wildfires in New Mexico history, reports USNews, when a lightning-sparked blaze destroyed more than 240 homes and burned nearly 70 square miles (181 square kilometers).

Another wildfire in the Lincoln National Forest northwest of Ruidoso burned at least 400 acres (1.6 square kilometers) after it was sparked Tuesday by power lines downed by high winds. Crews confirmed Wednesday that 10 structures there were lost.

Colorado wildfires today

At least two large fires are burning in southeastern Colorado near the borders of Bent and Otero counties. 

The Fort Lyon River Fire east of Las Animas claimed two homes, according to KRDO, 9NEWS‘ news partners in Colorado Springs. It was burning near the town of Las Animas.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, incident commanders with Colorado State Patrol told KRDO the fire had burned 2,909 acres and was 50 percent contained.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Bent’s Fort Fire in Otero County had burned about 1,800 acres, according to La Junta Fire Department Chief Brad Davidson. He said the fire was about 25 percent contained.

In this article:Climate change, Colorado, dry and windy conditions, new mexico, two people dead, Wildfires
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: This is the mindset that can really start WW3 – Dumb, Dumber, and Suicidal

That’s the real danger. Nobody trusts Russian judgment anymore.

24 hours ago

World

Q&A: Will new building security systems soon be based on biometrics?

AI, facial recognition, and biometrics can help the world get back to work.

18 hours ago

Business

Digital first: More advertising flocks to the digital arena

Marketers can make more strategic decisions to create authentic, personalized experiences.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Decentralise, distribute, democratise — what is Web3?

Web3 has become a notable topic in the technology world over the past year.

14 hours ago