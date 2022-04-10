Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

DeSantis predicts a ‘cold war’ between Georgia and Florida if Stacey Abrams wins

Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of a “Cold War” between Florida and Georgia if Stacey Abrams becomes governor of Georgia.

Published

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of America's most prominent conservatives and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of America's most prominent conservatives and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024 - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of America's most prominent conservatives and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024 - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that a southern “cold war” could happen if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia’s governor’s race in November.

During a press conference Friday in Gulf County, Florida, while promoting a workforce development event, DeSantis spoke about the race in Georgia, letting Georgia voters know where he stood on Stacey Abrams, reports Business Insider.

DeSantis said he “really appreciates our Georgians” but that voters would have to “take care” of the 2022 election to prevent Abrams from winning, according to The Hill.

“If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia,” he said. “I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north, that would be a disaster,” he said, adding: “So I hope you guys take care of that and we’ll end up in good shape.”

Polls show that DeSantis is a strong favorite among potential Republican nominees for president in 2024, with or without Donald Trump in the race, according to the New York Times.

To that end, DeSantis has purposely positioned himself as a major player on culture-war issues, recently signing a bill regarding the teaching of LGBTQ+ issues that critics labeled “don’t say gay.”

Abrams is a former state House minority leader who previously ran for governor, and is running uncontested in the Democratic primary field. But she faces a competitive general election against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and former Sen. David Perdue (R).

In the latest polls for the midterm elections in November, Abrams trails Kemp by a 51 percent to 44 percent margin and Perdue by a 49 percent to 44 percent margin.

In this article:Abrams running for Governor of Georgia, Cold Wae, cukyure war issues, Governor Ron DeSantis, Stacey Abrams
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Keystone XL may be dead, but the fight over Canadian oil is alive and well Keystone XL may be dead, but the fight over Canadian oil is alive and well

World

Manchin to visit Alberta oilsands in effort to revive Keystone XL Pipeline

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin will be heading to the province on Monday and Tuesday to visit oilsands operations.

23 hours ago
A wrecked housing block in Borodyanka A wrecked housing block in Borodyanka

World

Searching for the missing in the ruins of Borodianka

In the small town of Borodyanka, diggers sort through the rubble of houses destroyed by Russian bombardments, looking for the missing. 

15 hours ago
Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has acknowledged that Russia could seek to destabilise a NATO membership bid during the "grey zone" between an application and its ratification by all 30 member states Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has acknowledged that Russia could seek to destabilise a NATO membership bid during the "grey zone" between an application and its ratification by all 30 member states

World

Finland gears up for historic NATO decision

Finland is preparing for a potentially historic decision "before midsummer" on whether to apply to join NATO.

12 hours ago
A voter puts her ballot for the French presidential election into the ballot box in Washington, on April 9, 2022 A voter puts her ballot for the French presidential election into the ballot box in Washington, on April 9, 2022

World

French citizens in North America begin voting in presidential election

"This connects us to France": All across North America, French citizens began casting their votes Saturday.

24 hours ago