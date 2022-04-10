DeSantis predicts a ‘cold war’ between Georgia and Florida if Stacey Abrams wins

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of America's most prominent conservatives and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024 - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that a southern “cold war” could happen if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia’s governor’s race in November.

During a press conference Friday in Gulf County, Florida, while promoting a workforce development event, DeSantis spoke about the race in Georgia, letting Georgia voters know where he stood on Stacey Abrams, reports Business Insider.

DeSantis said he “really appreciates our Georgians” but that voters would have to “take care” of the 2022 election to prevent Abrams from winning, according to The Hill.

“If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia,” he said. “I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north, that would be a disaster,” he said, adding: “So I hope you guys take care of that and we’ll end up in good shape.”

Polls show that DeSantis is a strong favorite among potential Republican nominees for president in 2024, with or without Donald Trump in the race, according to the New York Times.

To that end, DeSantis has purposely positioned himself as a major player on culture-war issues, recently signing a bill regarding the teaching of LGBTQ+ issues that critics labeled “don’t say gay.”

Abrams is a former state House minority leader who previously ran for governor, and is running uncontested in the Democratic primary field. But she faces a competitive general election against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and former Sen. David Perdue (R).

In the latest polls for the midterm elections in November, Abrams trails Kemp by a 51 percent to 44 percent margin and Perdue by a 49 percent to 44 percent margin.