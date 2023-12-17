Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Depardieu family denounces ‘conspiracy’ against French film icon

AFP

Published

A disciplinary procedure will be initiated by the Grand Chancellor of the Legion of Honor against French cinema legend Gerard Depardieu
A disciplinary procedure will be initiated by the Grand Chancellor of the Legion of Honor against French cinema legend Gerard Depardieu - Copyright AFP HAZEM BADER
A disciplinary procedure will be initiated by the Grand Chancellor of the Legion of Honor against French cinema legend Gerard Depardieu - Copyright AFP HAZEM BADER

The family of Gerard Depardieu on Sunday denounced an “unprecedented conspiracy” against the French film star, charged with rape and facing new scrutiny over sexist comments.

Mounting accusations of sexual harassment, as well as newly released footage of Depardieu making obscene comments, are forcing a fresh debate about sexism and sexual violence in French cinema.

Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak said this week that the 74-year-old actor’s behaviour shames France, noting that he might also be stripped of the Legion of Honour, the country’s top award.

“Of course, we are often shocked by Gerard’s comments, but our father/grandfather/uncle is being the target of an unprecedented conspiracy,” several members of his family, including his daughter, actress Julie Depardieu, said in a letter published in France’s flagship Sunday newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

Deploring a “collective rage” against the actor, they said that “in private, with his children, he is an extremely modest, delicate and even prudish person!”

On Saturday, the film star’s lawyers told AFP that he was putting his Legion of Honour award at the disposal of the minister.

On Friday, the culture minister said that the Grand Chancery of the Legion of Honour would initiate a “disciplinary procedure” to decide whether to strip Depardieu of the country’s top honour.

Depardieu’s lawyers, Beatrice Geissmann Achille and Christian Saint-Palais, questioned whether it was part of Abdul Malak’s role to participate “so actively in the manhunt” and “media lynching” to which they believed their client was being subjected.

Depardieu was charged with rape in 2020 and has also faced 13 accusations of sexual harassment or assault.

Earlier this month, broadcaster France 2 showed the actor on a 2018 trip to North Korea repeatedly making explicit sexual comments in the presence of a female interpreter and sexualising a small girl riding a horse.

Depardieu has denied any wrongdoing.

On Saturday, a Belgian municipality stripped Depardieu of the title of honorary citizen, and earlier this week the Canadian province of Quebec revoked its top honour over his “scandalous” comments against women.

In this article:Depardieu, Film, France, misconduct
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

An Israeli education ministry decision prevents Palestinian teenagers (L to R) Mohamed, Ahmed, and Moataz al-Salaymeh, and other east Jerusalem teens freed under a hostage-prisoner swap, from returning to school An Israeli education ministry decision prevents Palestinian teenagers (L to R) Mohamed, Ahmed, and Moataz al-Salaymeh, and other east Jerusalem teens freed under a hostage-prisoner swap, from returning to school

World

School’s out: Freed Palestinian teens unable to return to class

An Israeli education ministry decision prevents Palestinian teenagers (L to R) Mohamed, Ahmed, and Moataz al-Salaymeh, and other east Jerusalem teens freed under a...

17 hours ago
Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office

World

Italy, UK leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office - Copyright AFP Ed JONESBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed Italian...

14 hours ago
Yechi Yehud said he feared his daughter Arbel was being raped in Gaza Yechi Yehud said he feared his daughter Arbel was being raped in Gaza

World

Arbel and Judith, women hostages in Gaza limbo

Yechi Yehud said he feared his daughter Arbel was being raped in Gaza - Copyright POOL/AFP Kim LUDBROOKAymeric VINCENOTWith nearly 130 hostages still held...

21 hours ago
Police officers detain an environmental activist of the Code Red coalition during a demonstration against the aviation industry in Antwerp Police officers detain an environmental activist of the Code Red coalition during a demonstration against the aviation industry in Antwerp

World

Activists block Belgian Alibaba hub, private jets

Hundreds of climate protesters on Saturday blocked a distribution hub for Chinese online giant Alibaba.

19 hours ago