World

Denver still waiting for 1st snow of the season: It’s ‘unheard of’

The West has seen the effects of climate change over the years as the weather has gotten drier and winters have shortened.

Published

A photo of the Maroon Bells, seen from Aspen Highlands ski resort in November 2017. Source - Richardmouser, CC SA 4.0.
Typically, Denver, Colorado will see the first flakes of snow around the middle of October, while through the end of November, it is not unusual for the “Mile High City” to pick up about 12.5 inches of snow.

As the Denver Post puts it, “Waiting until December for the first snow is unheard of in Denver.”

However, ABC News is reporting that Denver has now gone 223 consecutive days without any measurable snow as of Tuesday, and is just 12 days away from passing the all-time record of 235 snowless days.

For a snowfall to be considered measurable by the weather service, it must be greater than a tenth of an inch. The all-time record for snowless days was set in 1887, 134 years ago.

“With no snow expected for the next several days, a move up to second place is certainly possible by next weekend,” the National Weather Service said of the consecutive snowless streak on Monday.

The West has also seen the effects of climate change over the years as the weather has gotten drier and winters have shortened.

The lack of any good snow figures comes amid the ongoing drought in the western states, where close to 49 percent of the region is under extreme or exceptional drought conditions, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The current conditions have also raised concerns over increased fire conditions. In Boulder, county authorities ordered stage one fire restrictions to be put into effect on Tuesday over the lack of moisture and above-average seasonal temperatures.

In a press release, the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said that “moderate to severe drought conditions” and low resource availability could impact the ability to obtain “vital suppression resources” if a fire were to erupt.

The Denver Post is reporting that this week’s long-range forecast does not look great concerning snow in Denver, or in Colorado for that matter.

