Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Demonstrators protest vaccine and mask mandates on National Mall

Several thousand people chanted “no more mandates” while marching in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.

Published

The Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Source - Defeat the Mandates
The Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Source - Defeat the Mandates

Several thousand people chanted “no more mandates” while marching in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.

The group of largely maskless protesters made their feelings about leaders perceived as enemies clear—a parked bus was covered with photos of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates with signs reading, “Arrest or Exile,” the Washington Post reports.

The Children’s Health Defense, a group sponsoring the “Defeat the Mandates” event, said they expected 20,000 people to participate in the mile-long march, however, only a few thousand people showed up, according to WTOP.

Protesters began marching at 11:30 a.m. from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial. The event website encouraged those marching to stop at the war memorials on the route to “remember those who have sacrificed lives and loved ones so that America might be free.”

The organizers had said the idea was to oppose mandates, not vaccines, per the Wall Street Journal. However, not all the speakers at the event went along with this idea. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a well-known anti-vaxxer, spoke at the event.

Dr. Pierre Cory, with the COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, endorsed early treatment instead of vaccinations. “They tell us to vaccinate ourselves endlessly and boost ourselves, even though that single strategy has failed, is failing, and will continue to fail,” he told the crowd.

The protest was announced by Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan’s podcast at the end of December. Recently, Malone was banned from Twitter after sharing anti-vaccine falsehoods to his hundreds of thousands of followers, according to fact-checker PolitiFact.

In this article:anti-vaxxers, Defeat the Mandate, masking, Protest in Washington DC, Vaccines
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

‘Flurona’ is a great example of how misinformation can circulate

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are...

22 hours ago
US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year

Life

Op-Ed: America’s trashy drugs – Ice and Fentanyl don’t even need to kill you

If all this very basic information makes the point that these drugs are truly bad, that was the good news. The news for users...

14 hours ago
Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

World

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling.

12 hours ago
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes

World

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes".

16 hours ago