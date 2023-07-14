Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Delhi river reaches record high in monsoon floods

AFP

Published

The river running through India's capital New Delhi has reached a record high
The river running through India's capital New Delhi has reached a record high - Copyright AFP Arun SANKAR
The river running through India's capital New Delhi has reached a record high - Copyright AFP Arun SANKAR

The river running through India’s capital New Delhi has reached a record high due to monsoon floods, authorities said Friday as army engineers were deployed to try to contain the waters.

The Yamuna river was flowing in an “#EXTREME FLOOD SITUATION”, India’s central water commission tweeted, having reached a record width of 208.66 metres late on Thursday.

The figure surpassed the previous mark of 207.49 metres, reached in 1978, and the flows threatened low-lying neighbourhoods in the megacity of more than 20 million people.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India’s treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Authorities deployed army engineers around a barrage and thousands of people have moved to temporary relief camps or nearby elevated roads as areas close to the riverbank were inundated over the past 48 hours.

All schools, colleges, and non-essential government offices have been ordered to remain shut till at least Sunday as several key roads and bridges are also under water.

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that state personnel and army engineers were working to “try to ensure that the flood waters do not enter the [main areas of the] city”, but warned that more rain was forecast for Saturday.

Conditions in Delhi may depend on the situation in several upstream northern states which have received heavy to very heavy rains in the last few days.

At least 90 people have lost their lives in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana in recent days, according to local media reports.

Tens of thousands of people have been stranded, with key roads, power lines and communication networks disrupted in the regions because of rain-triggered landslides and floods.

The monsoon brings South Asia around 80 percent of its annual rainfall, which is key to both agriculture and the livelihoods of millions, but brings with it natural disasters every year.

In this article:Climate, Flood, India, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Last year, Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 warned that a Chinese spy had infiltrated parliament to interfere in UK politics Last year, Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 warned that a Chinese spy had infiltrated parliament to interfere in UK politics

World

China intelligence targets UK ‘prolifically’: report

Last year, Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 warned that a Chinese spy had infiltrated parliament to interfere in UK politics - Copyright POOL/AFP Tatan...

24 hours ago
Aspartame is an artificial chemical sweetener widely used in various food and beverage products such as diet drinks, chewing gum and ice cream, from the 1980s onwards Aspartame is an artificial chemical sweetener widely used in various food and beverage products such as diet drinks, chewing gum and ice cream, from the 1980s onwards

Life

Aspartame sweeteners ‘possibly carcinogenic’, says WHO

The WHO said it was now classifying aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in soft drinks, as "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

14 hours ago
Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory

World

Karabakh separatists urge Russia to open corridor to Armenia

Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory...

15 hours ago
Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global supply chains, including grain and fertiliser imports from war-torn Ukraine and Russia Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global supply chains, including grain and fertiliser imports from war-torn Ukraine and Russia

Business

Climate summit needs private sector to succeed: COP28 president

Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global...

20 hours ago