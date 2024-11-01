Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

AFP

Published

Emergency personnel and police officers work at the site
Emergency personnel and police officers work at the site - Copyright AFP/File AIZAR RALDES
Emergency personnel and police officers work at the site - Copyright AFP/File AIZAR RALDES

At least 12 people were killed Friday after part of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, the interior minister said. 

“The current number of bodies recovered is 12,” Ivica Dacic told public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia, revising upwards an earlier toll of eight dead and warning of other likely fatalities.

“This number will not be final,” the minister added.

The head of the city’s Vojvodina Clinic, Vesna Turkulov, earlier told reporters that three people who had been pulled from the rubble were in a serious condition, two of whom were undergoing operations.

“The injuries are very severe,” she said. 

Earlier, the interior minister said rescuers were working to free multiple people trapped beneath the wreckage of the roof. 

Cranes and excavators worked alongside emergency responders digging through the rubble to search for the survivors, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

“The operation is still ongoing and extremely challenging. Over 80 rescuers are involved, with the assistance of heavy machinery,” Dacic said Friday afternoon.

The Serbian government said an official day of mourning would be held on Saturday, according to a statement published by the country’s state broadcaster.

The Blood Transfusion Institute in Novi Sad also called on residents to donate blood following the accident.

Serving Serbia’s second-largest city, the station reopened in July after three years of renovation work. Construction was still ongoing in parts of the station. 

Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic vowed that authorities would investigate the cause of the accident. 

“We will insist on finding those responsible, those who should have ensured the structure’s safety. My condolences to the families of the deceased,” said the premier.  

“This is a black Friday for us, for all of Serbia, for Novi Sad,” he added.

Serbia Railways said in a statement that the collapsed roof had not been part of the renovations completed at the station. 

“Serbia Railways regrets the accident that occurred, and the causes and any new details from the investigation will be promptly announced,” the company wrote in a social media post. 

A high-speed rail connection between Novi Sad and the capital Belgrade opened in March 2022.  

In this article:Accident, Serbia, Trains
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that search is his favorite feature since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that search is his favorite feature since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022

Business

OpenAI releases ChatGPT search engine, taking on Google

OpenAI on Thursday beefed up its ChatGPT generative AI chatbot with search engine capabilities.

21 hours ago

Business

Apple narrowly beats estimates with boost from iPhone sales

The tech giant saw quarterly revenue of $94.9 billion in the three months ending September 28.

22 hours ago
Subsurface Subsurface

Tech & Science

Exclusive: CMG collaboration with NVIDIA seeks to accelerate reservoir modelling for energy transition

CMG is integrating advanced simulation tools with NVIDIA hardware and high-performance computing software to accelerate time-to-decision for energy leaders.

9 hours ago
Caleb Dolden Caleb Dolden

Entertainment

Caleb Dolden talks about ‘Teacup’ on Peacock

Young actor Caleb Dolden chatted about his experience in "Teacup" on Peacock, and being a part of the digital age.

23 hours ago