Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 36

AFP

Published

Guangdong has been hit by a string of disasters attributed to extreme weather events in recent weeks
Guangdong has been hit by a string of disasters attributed to extreme weather events in recent weeks - Copyright CNS/AFP CNS
Guangdong has been hit by a string of disasters attributed to extreme weather events in recent weeks - Copyright CNS/AFP CNS
Matthew WALSH

The death toll from a highway collapse in southern China’s Guangdong province has risen to 36, state media said Thursday, as rescue work continued.

Heavy rains caused a stretch of road running from Meizhou city towards Dabu county to cave in at around 2:10 am on Wednesday (1810 GMT Tuesday), according to state news agency Xinhua.

Vehicles careened into the nearly 18-metre-long (59-foot) gash in the tarmac and plummeted down the steep slope below.

Guangdong, a densely populated industrial powerhouse, has been hit by a string of disasters attributed to extreme weather events in recent weeks.

The storms have been much heavier than expected this time of year and have been linked to climate change.

The highway collapse trapped over 20 vehicles and involved 54 people, according to Xinhua.

“As of 5:30 am on (Thursday)… 36 people have died, and 30 people have been injured,” Xinhua said, adding that the injuries were not life-threatening.

The death toll was up from 24 people on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage by state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday showed excavators digging through the muddy hillside below the collapsed road.

Nearby, a crane lifted charred, wrecked vehicles onto a lorry as people watched from behind a cordon.

State media called the road collapse a “natural geological disaster” caused by the “impact of persistent heavy rain”.

Around 500 people have been dispatched to help with the rescue operation, CCTV said Wednesday.

The provincial government has “mobilised elite specialised forces and gone all out to carry out… search and rescue”, according to Xinhua.

An official notice on Wednesday advised that part of the S12 highway was closed in both directions, requiring detours.

– More disasters likely –

Last month, massive downpours in a different part of the province sparked floods that claimed four lives and forced the evacuation of over 100,000 people.

And a tornado killed five people when it ripped through the megacity of Guangzhou last week.

With rainfall expected to intensify throughout May, the government has warned of possible further disasters.

“Multiparty discussions and evaluations indicate that strong convection and heavy precipitation may increase in China in May,” Xinhua cited the emergency management ministry as saying.

The country’s lush southern and southeastern provinces — including Guangdong — are likely to be among the worst hit, leading to “a higher risk of geological disasters”, the ministry was quoted as saying.

China is the biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change but has pledged to reduce emissions to net zero by 2060.

In this article:Accident, China, Traffic
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Google is giving its Bard chatbot a major artificial intelligence boost as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI deals with the aftermath of a boardroom coup that saw chief executive Sam Altman fired then rehired within a span of days Google is giving its Bard chatbot a major artificial intelligence boost as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI deals with the aftermath of a boardroom coup that saw chief executive Sam Altman fired then rehired within a span of days

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Why is the introduction of AI so chaotic? It’s an old mindset.

You can plan, and then implement. Don’t do it the other way, because you’ll be very, very, sorry.

11 hours ago
Turkish police clashed with protesters trying to reach Taksim Square in Istanbul for May Day rallies Turkish police clashed with protesters trying to reach Taksim Square in Istanbul for May Day rallies

World

Istanbul police clash with May Day protesters

Turkish police clashed with protesters trying to reach Taksim Square in Istanbul for May Day rallies - Copyright AFP ETIENNE LAURENTFulya OZERKANTurkish police on...

16 hours ago
US private companies added 192,000 jobs in April, according to payroll firm ADP. This was down slightly from March but more than analysts expected. US private companies added 192,000 jobs in April, according to payroll firm ADP. This was down slightly from March but more than analysts expected.

Business

US private sector job growth higher than expected: ADP

Hiring in the US private sector cooled in April but job growth was still higher than anticipated.

14 hours ago
Tourists in Japan are finding their money goes much further thanks to the weakness of the yen Tourists in Japan are finding their money goes much further thanks to the weakness of the yen

Business

Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

Tourists in Japan are finding their money goes much further thanks to the weakness of the yen - Copyright AFP Philip FONGMathias CENA, Hiroshi...

22 hours ago