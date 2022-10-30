Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100: president

AFP

Published

Somalia's international partners have repeatedly warned that the election delays -- caused by political infighting -- were a dangerous distraction from the fight against Al-Shabaab
Somalia's international partners have repeatedly warned that the election delays -- caused by political infighting -- were a dangerous distraction from the fight against Al-Shabaab - Copyright AFP LOUAI BESHARA
Somalia's international partners have repeatedly warned that the election delays -- caused by political infighting -- were a dangerous distraction from the fight against Al-Shabaab - Copyright AFP LOUAI BESHARA

The number of people killed in an attack on Saturday at a busy intersection in the Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

“So far, people who died have reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number for both the death and wounded continues to increase,” he said after visiting the bombing location.

Two cars packed with explosives were detonated minutes apart near the busy Zobe junction, followed by gunfire in an attack targeting Somalia’s education ministry.

The afternoon explosions shattered windows of nearby buildings, sending shrapnel flying and plumes of smoke and dust into the air.

The attack took place at the same busy junction where a truck packed with explosives blew up on October 14, 2017, killing 512 people and injuring more than 290.

Mohamud described the incident as “history”, saying “it is the same place, and the same innocent people involved.”

“This is not right. God willing, they will not be having an ability to do another Zobe incident,” he said, referring to the Islamist group Al-Shabaab.

The jihadists have been seeking to overthrow the fragile foreign-backed government in Mogadishu for about 15 years.

Its fighters were driven out of the capital in 2011 by an African Union force but the group still controls swathes of countryside and continues to wage deadly strikes on civilian and military targets.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Securing inventory success: Building an effective ERP

You should be prepared for people leaving midway through the project. It happens. And it can be a real stumbling block to your ERP...

21 hours ago
Laptop Computer Browsing Laptop Computer Browsing

Business

The biggest threats to business data come from the digital natives

The email subject lines most likely to generate a click were usually based on emotional manipulation.

6 hours ago

Business

Hackers, abusers and regulators may vex Musk at Twitter

Elon Musk's talk of slimming Twitter's staff and letting people post anything allowed by law is expected to clash with the reality of fending...

15 hours ago
With persistently high inflation and a tight labor market supporting wages and spending, analysts say another 0.75 point hike is almost certain at the next Federal Reserve policy meeting With persistently high inflation and a tight labor market supporting wages and spending, analysts say another 0.75 point hike is almost certain at the next Federal Reserve policy meeting

Business

US Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

With persistently high inflation and a tight labor market supporting wages and spending, analysts say another 0.75 point hike is almost certain at the...

5 hours ago