Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Death toll from Haiti truck explosion rises to 90: official

Published

90 have been confirmed dead, with the number still expected to rise, after a gas truck exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti's second largest city - Copyright AFP/File PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Over a dozen people severely injured in a gas truck explosion last week have died, raising the total number of deaths to 90, the deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, the city in Haiti where the tragedy occurred, said Monday.

The count is “still unfortunately incomplete” due to severe injuries suffered by those still hospitalized, said Patrick Almonor.

The previous tally released last Wednesday by Haitian authorities stood at 75 deaths with 47 victims severely burnt.

According to Almonor, in the night of December 13, the driver of the gas truck lost control when he swerved to avoid a motor-taxi, and subsequently overturned. Residents tried to collect the spilled fuel which then exploded.

On Tuesday, national funerals will be observed in the city’s main cathedral, but only 25 caskets will be set up. The majority of the victims were buried shortly afterward in a mass grave in Cap-Haitien.

In a country plagued by natural disasters and political instability, more than 60 percent of Haiti’s 11 million inhabitants live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Fuel shortages have been a frequent occurrence in recent years, with authorities regularly running out of cash to pay gas distributors.

“Fuel is worth its weight in gold these days in the country, and there it was free for the taking,” Almonor said, describing the scene of the explosion, “that’s what worsened the toll.”

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

‘Exceptional’ mammoth graveyard unearthed in southwest England

The Steppe mammoth was the first stage in the evolution of the steppe and tundra elephants and the ancestor of the woolly mammoth and...

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

How space technologies are helping us accurately determine the Earth’s temperature

Satellites have become invaluable as an added technology in man’s quest to understand and expand the scope of global climate observation.

12 hours ago
Fauci warns of bleak winter with Omicron 'raging through the world' Fauci warns of bleak winter with Omicron 'raging through the world'

World

Fauci warns of bleak winter with Omicron 'raging through the world'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of a bleak winter ahead as the Covid-19 Omicron variant spurs a new wave of infections globally.

16 hours ago
EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

World

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

The EU's drug regulator will decide Monday whether to approve a Covid jab by Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology.

8 hours ago