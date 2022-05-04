Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Death toll climbs to five in central China building collapse

Published

Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Changsha, China in April 2022
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Changsha, China in April 2022 - Copyright AFP/File MUSTAFA ABDI
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Changsha, China in April 2022 - Copyright AFP/File MUSTAFA ABDI

Authorities have raised the death toll to five in a building collapse in central China that has left dozens missing, state media reported early Thursday. 

The commercial building in Changsha city, Hunan province — which housed apartments, a hotel and a cinema — caved in on Friday, sparking a massive response with hundreds of emergency workers.

The flattened structure, which has left a gaping hole in a dense Changsha streetscape, created a mess of debris and crumbled concrete beams.

The official Xinhua news agency reported Thursday that the death toll now stands at five, up from two previously. In addition, 10 people have been pulled from the rubble alive. 

The tenth survivor was found conscious at approximately 12:00 am, Xinhua said.

There are 23 people believed to be trapped in the building, and no contact has been established with an additional 39 other missing individuals, according to state media.

Rescuers have been able to find live victims with the help of sniffer dogs, life detectors and drones, as well as thanks to shouting and knocking, the outlet said.

Authorities have alleged that surveyors falsified a safety audit of the building, which Xinhua classified as “a self-built” structure.

President Xi Jinping earlier called for a search “at all cost” and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse, state media reported.

Building collapses are not uncommon in China due to weak safety and construction standards, as well as corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.

In this article:Accident, China
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian forces took control of Berdyansk, a port city on the Sea of Azov, in the first days of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine Russian forces took control of Berdyansk, a port city on the Sea of Azov, in the first days of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine

World

South Ukraine shows signs Russia has come to stay

“We are in a transition phase, from Ukraine to Russia,” the head of the new administration in Berdyansk, Alexander Saulenko, told journalists.

14 hours ago
The United Nations defines "acute food insecurity" as when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger The United Nations defines "acute food insecurity" as when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger

World

40 million more faced acute hunger in 2021: UN

The number of people facing hunger rose to 193 million last year as conflict, climate change and economic crises ravaged people's livelihoods.

8 hours ago
More than 600 people representing over 100 countries have gathered in Califronia to discuss LGBTQ rights More than 600 people representing over 100 countries have gathered in Califronia to discuss LGBTQ rights

World

LGBTQ leaders warn of renewed wave of hostility

The gathering is the first global get-together for community members since the world shut down for Covid.

14 hours ago

World

On both sides of US abortion debate, protesters vow to ‘fight’

Shouts of "My body! My choice!" clashed with "Abortion is violence."

13 hours ago