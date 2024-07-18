Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Death inevitable, says preacher at centre of Indian stampede disaster

AFP

Published

A woman walks past the ashram of preacher Bhole Baba at Bichhawan village in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh
A woman walks past the ashram of preacher Bhole Baba at Bichhawan village in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh - Copyright AFP Valery HACHE
A woman walks past the ashram of preacher Bhole Baba at Bichhawan village in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh - Copyright AFP Valery HACHE

An Indian preacher whose latest sermon ended in a deadly stampede that killed more than 120 people insisted that fate could not be challenged and death was inevitable.  

In his first appearance before the media since July 2, when 121 people were crushed to death following a sermon he delivered in the northern city of Hathras, Bhole Baba said he was upset by the tragedy.

“I am very distressed by what happened, but who can possibly challenge fate?” he said.

“Whoever comes to this earth has to go one day — it is only a matter of when.”

The police constable-turned-preacher spoke to local media Wednesday at one of his monasteries in Kasganj, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the stampede site.  

Baba’s lawyer had earlier said “anti-social elements” in the crowd were responsible.

The prayer meeting was attended by 250,000 devotees, more than three times the authorised number. The vast majority of fatalities were women.

A police report issued after the stampede named several organisers of the prayer meeting sought for arrest, but Baba was not among them. 

So far 11 volunteers working for him have been arrested. 

Religious gatherings in India have a grim track record of deadly incidents caused by poor crowd management and safety lapses. 

In 2008, 224 pilgrims were killed and more than 400 injured in a stampede at a hilltop temple in the northern city of Jodhpur.

In this article:Accident, Religion
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Psychedelics ‘change your mind’ long-term? Yes.

According to a current study published in Nature, psilocybin “desynchronizes” the brain.

4 hours ago
United Airlines sees an 'inflection point' in August as the industry contends with excess capacity that has pressured fares in the United States United Airlines sees an 'inflection point' in August as the industry contends with excess capacity that has pressured fares in the United States

Business

United to trim US capacity as profits rise

United Airlines reported higher quarterly profits Wednesday but announced it would trim US capacity later this year.

12 hours ago

World

Donald Trump’s crazy year

Donald Trump caps off a crazy year with his coronation as the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

49 mins ago
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine to prove that a 1.4-billion-euro clean-up had left it ready to host outdoor Olympic swimming Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine to prove that a 1.4-billion-euro clean-up had left it ready to host outdoor Olympic swimming

Sports

Paris mayor takes pre-Olympics dip to prove Seine clean

Wearing goggles and a wet suit, the 65-year-old city leader swam breaststroke before immersing her face and beginning a front crawl.

23 hours ago