Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Deadly landmines pose hidden threat in Libyan capital

AFP

Published

Mohamed Farhat, 10, is treated in a Tripoli hospital for injuries caused by an unexploded ordnance
Mohamed Farhat, 10, is treated in a Tripoli hospital for injuries caused by an unexploded ordnance - Copyright AFP Mahmud TURKIA
Mohamed Farhat, 10, is treated in a Tripoli hospital for injuries caused by an unexploded ordnance - Copyright AFP Mahmud TURKIA
Jihad Dorgham

Hundreds of deadly landmines and unexploded ordnance still litter parts of Libya after years of fighting, posing a constant danger to civilians, especially children, long after the conflict.

“It’s a disaster zone,” said Saleh Farhat, describing his neighbourhood on the southern outskirts of the capital Tripoli, where his son Mohamed was being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after being severely injured in an explosion.

Although relative calm has returned to the oil-rich country since the battle for Tripoli four years ago, the United Nations says more than 400 people, including 26 children, have been injured or killed since 2019 in accidents linked to left-over explosive devices. 

Mohamed Farhat, 10, was playing with friends in a garden when the children picked up what they thought was a piece of scrap metal.

“A few seconds later, a strong explosion threw us to the ground,” his friend Hamam Saqer, 12, told AFP from a nearby hospital bed. His feet were badly wounded in the blast and he was covered in bandages.

“We didn’t know it was a weapon,” he added, vowing never to return to that garden again.

His 11-year-old brother Laith Saqer was lying in the next bed, having had a lucky escape suffering just some light scratches. 

“We didn’t know,” he said of the explosive. “We went to play, that’s all.”

Libya is still struggling to recover from years of war and chaos after the 2011 overthrow of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi — with clashes periodically between its myriad of rival armed groups.

– ‘Explosives in toys’ –

The country is divided between a UN-recognised government based in Tripoli led by Abdulhamid Dbeibah and a rival administration in the country’s east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

The rivals fought a bloody battle for control of Tripoli between April 2019 to June 2020, with Haftar’s forces halted on the capital’s outskirts.

Before retreating though, they laid anti-personnel mines in homes, according to residents and deminers, who say they found the devices in everything from toys to saucepans and toilets.

According to a 2023 report by the US State Department, the Russia-backed Wagner Group, which deployed in Libya in support of Haftar’s forces, also placed “landmines and boobytraps” in the area “while retreating from the outskirts of Tripoli”.

But it acknowledged that the “full extent of landmine contamination … and explosive remnants of war in Libya remains unknown due to the limited control” of the government in Tripoli.

The southern suburbs, where the three children were injured, have been the “scene of all wars since 2011 until today”, said Farhat.

“The authorities are not doing enough to eliminate mines and unexploded ordinances,” he added, saying he had frequently heard about neighbours having their limbs amputated after a landmine accident.

About 36 percent of Libya’s areas which had been littered with mines and ordnance have been cleared, according to the UN mission in Libya, but another 436 million square metres (about 108,000 acres) remain unswept. 

If stability and a united government return to the northern African country it would take “five to 10 years to get rid of” the remaining unexploded ordnance, an official from the defence ministry told AFP, asking not to be named.

In early May, authorities and the Libyan Mine Action Center said they were developing a “national anti-mine strategy” to deal with the issue, with the help of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining. 

“People are afraid because their lives are in danger,” said local Tripoli official Seddik al-Abassi, calling for specialised equipment to help sweep the city’s residential areas.

But it will come too late for Farhat’s son Mohamed, who was wounded in the head by shrapnel from the blast. Doctors say he is in stable condition, but he faces a long road to recovery.

In this article:Conflict, Libya, mines
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

In Russia, anybody who receives foreign support or who is under 'foreign influence' must register as a 'foreign agent' In Russia, anybody who receives foreign support or who is under 'foreign influence' must register as a 'foreign agent'

World

Russia holds Frenchman accused of gathering military information

Russia detained a Frenchman working for a Geneva-based conflict mediation NGO, accusing him of gathering military information.

11 hours ago
The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares -- as well as two recently aborted launch attempts, before it finally got off the ground The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares -- as well as two recently aborted launch attempts, before it finally got off the ground

Tech & Science

Boeing Starliner spacecraft springs more leaks on way to ISS

The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares.

18 hours ago

Life

I’ll be late: The worst UK cities for public transport revealed

St David’s, St Asaph, Westminster, Ripon, and Swansea emerged as the top five worst-performing cities.

2 hours ago
'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art 'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art

Life

Review: Rodi Alexander Friedman releases ‘How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World’ book

Floridian author Rodi Alexander Friedman released her book "How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World."

8 hours ago