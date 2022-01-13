Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Deadly blasts rock Turkish-controlled areas in Syria

Published

Deadly blasts rock Turkish-controlled areas in Syria
A Syrian fighter stands at the scene of an explosion that took place in the Syrian city of Al-Bab on January 13 - Copyright AFP/File Philippe LOPEZ
A Syrian fighter stands at the scene of an explosion that took place in the Syrian city of Al-Bab on January 13 - Copyright AFP/File Philippe LOPEZ

At least two people were killed and several others wounded Thursday in three separate blasts, including a suicide bombing, in Turkish-held areas of northern Syria, a war monitor said.

The suicide bomber launched an attack in the city of Afrin near a military base run by Turkey-backed fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based organisation did not have a casualty toll for that attack.

However, its head Rami Abdel Rahman said that two people were killed earlier Thursday in two other separate blasts elsewhere in northern Syria.

One blast took place in a marketplace in the town of Al-Bab, in an area of war-torn Syria that in recent years has turned into a de facto Turkish protectorate.

Dozens of people were wounded in the explosion, Abdel Rahman said.

And before that one person was killed and several others wounded when a car bomb exploded in the town of Azaz.

It was not immediately clear if the three explosions were linked.

All three towns are located in the northern provine of Aleppo, and under the control of Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies.

Turkey and its proxies have seized control of territory inside Syria over the course of several military operations launched since 2016.

The war in Syria has killed close to half a million people and spurred the largest conflict-induced displacement since World War II, since it broke out in 2011.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

22 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Baby cheetahs for sale on Facebook? Google search, too? End this, right now

I honestly dread to think how many animals could have been trafficked and abused this way. It’d be a huge number.

15 hours ago
What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

Britain's Prince Andrew is stuck between a rock and a hard place: He either settles out of court or endures a grilling by lawyers...

17 hours ago
Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

World

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products.

10 hours ago