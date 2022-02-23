Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

DC braces for truck convoy ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

Truckers from across the US plan to converge on Wash. DC, aiming to disrupt the State of the Union address.

Published

In an American version of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests, truckers in the US plan on disrupting the workings of government in Washington DC next week. Source - ΙΣΧΣΝΙΚΑ-888, CC SA 4.0.
In an American version of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests, truckers in the US plan on disrupting the workings of government in Washington DC next week. Source - ΙΣΧΣΝΙΚΑ-888, CC SA 4.0.

The Pentagon is expected to approve the deployment of 700 to 800 unarmed national guard troops to the nation’s capital, a US official said on Tuesday, in the face of trucker convoys that are planning protests over a myriad of issues.

Protesters are headed to the capital from California, Pennsylvania, and a number of other states, just weeks after Canadian truckers converged on Canada’s capital, Ottawa, essentially shutting down the government for days on end.

According to ABC7, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department will have increased police patrols from February 22 through March 5, shortly after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday next week. The police will also have two rapid response teams ready.

The National Guard troops will be coming from the district and three states and will not be armed, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity, saying no final decisions have been made.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the requests are for personnel to provide traffic control in and around the city and to be ready in case of disruptions. But he too said no decision about sending the requested troops has been made.

It’s all about disrupting traffic and shutting down the economy

Separate truck convoys have been planned through online forums with names like the People’s Convoy and the American Truckers Freedom Fund – all with different starting points, departure dates, and routes.

It’s unclear if any of the trucker convoys will materialize, reports ABC6 News. One group says they are planning to head from Pennsylvania to the District of Columbia on Wednesday morning, arriving in the afternoon after a stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to Bob Bolus, a trucker from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

They are hoping to disrupt the highways around DC and put a “stranglehold” on the DC economy, Bolus said. “Ultimately, it may be the whole Beltway that’s blocked down,” Bolus told WJLA. “We’re making a statement for you people.”

Another group, called “The People’s Convoy,” says it plans to convene in Adelanto, California, starting on Tuesday with a sendoff on Wednesday. Mike Landis, one of the trucker organizers, said it will be a peaceful protest but added: “If they get ignored, you never know what could happen from there.”

The websites organizing the American trucker convoys directly reference the inspiration of the Canadian movement, according to The Guardian.

A statement on the People’s Convoy website pays homage to “our brave and courageous neighbors to the north – our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge.”

In this article:American Truckers Freedom Fund, Disrupting traffic, National Guard troops, People's Convoy, shutting down DC, State of the Union Address, Truck convoy, Washington dc
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger

World

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crime trial

Three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

20 hours ago
Fatima Salem (C) looks on as Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, head of the European Union's mission to the West Bank and Gaza Strip (R), speaks to the media during his visit to her home in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, December 20, 2021 Fatima Salem (C) looks on as Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, head of the European Union's mission to the West Bank and Gaza Strip (R), speaks to the media during his visit to her home in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, December 20, 2021

World

Israel court freezes eviction order of Palestinian family

An Israeli court froze the planned eviction of a Palestinian family in the flashpoint east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

20 hours ago
Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint

World

Gunman takes people hostage at Amsterdam Apple store

A man with a firearm walked into an Apple store in central Amsterdam late Tuesday and was holding people hostage, police said.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

UAE invests in drones, robots as unmanned warfare takes off

The UAE is ploughing money into drones, robots and unmanned weaponry as autonomous warfare becomes more widespread.

20 hours ago