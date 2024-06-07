Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Danish PM ‘hit’ by man in Copenhagen

AFP

Published

Mette Frederiksen was 'shocked by the incident', her office said
Mette Frederiksen was 'shocked by the incident', her office said - Copyright Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/File Mads Claus Rasmussen
Mette Frederiksen was 'shocked by the incident', her office said - Copyright Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/File Mads Claus Rasmussen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on Friday “hit” by a man on a Copenhagen square, her office said, with EU chiefs quickly condemning the attack.

The Danish prime minister’s office said in a statement to AFP that Frederiksen was “shocked by the incident”, but did not provide further details.

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested,” the statement said.

The incident comes on the heels of a spate of attacks on politicians from across the political spectrum at work or on the campaign trail in Germany ahead of this week’s EU elections.

On May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times at close range as he greeted supporters after a government meeting in the central town of Handlova.

Fico, who survived the assassination attempt, was taken to a hospital in a nearby city after the shooting, where he underwent two lengthy surgeries.

Two witnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn, told newspaper BT that they had seen Frederiksen arrive at the square while they were sitting by a nearby fountain just before 6:00 pm (1600 GMT)

“A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side,” the two women told the newspaper.

They said that while it was a “strong push” Frederiksen did not hit the ground.

According to the witnesses, the prime minister then continued to sit down at a nearby cafe. 

– ‘Despicable act’ –

They described the man as tall and slim and said he had tried to hurry away but had not gotten far before being grabbed and pushed to the ground by men in suits.

EU chief Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Friday slammed the attack on Frederiksen.

Metsola urged the Danish head of government to “keep strong”, while adding in a post to X that “violence has no place in politics.”

Michel in turn said he was “outraged by the assault”.

“I strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression,” the European Council president said in a separate post to X.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also condemned what she called a “despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe”, in a statement to social media.

Copenhagen police confirmed that an incident involving the prime minister had occurred but did not provide further details.

“We have one person arrested in the case, which we are now investigating. At this time, we have no further comments or remarks on the case,” police said in a statement on X.

“I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her,” Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a post to social media.

“Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country,” he said.

In this article:Crime, denmark, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

I’ll be late: The worst UK cities for public transport revealed

St David’s, St Asaph, Westminster, Ripon, and Swansea emerged as the top five worst-performing cities.

19 hours ago

Business

Q&A: How IT teams can champion enterprise sustainability

IT teams can and should lean on their vendors for guidance on best practices that extend the life of these purchases.

19 hours ago

Life

Breathing easy: Tackling indoor air pollution

Indoor pollution plays a significant role in affecting health and is thus an important health issue.

20 hours ago
The government faces an uphill struggle to narrow the gap with the far right The government faces an uphill struggle to narrow the gap with the far right

Social Media

French PM’s Instagram pitch to young voters features Nintendo, condom

French premier Gabriel Attal wielded objects including a condom and a Nintendo Switch in a last ditch bid on social media to win the...

8 hours ago