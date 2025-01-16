Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Cyprus hails new access to US defence goods

AFP

Published

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (L) met United States President Joe Biden in October, 2024, further solidifying his country's more pro-American stance
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (L) met United States President Joe Biden in October, 2024, further solidifying his country's more pro-American stance - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File TASOS KATOPODIS
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (L) met United States President Joe Biden in October, 2024, further solidifying his country's more pro-American stance - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File TASOS KATOPODIS

Cyprus on Thursday heralded a move by United States President Joe Biden allowing the strategic Mediterranean country access to military equipment.

Traditionally aligned with Russia, European Union member Cyprus has solidified a more pro-American stance since the election of President Nikos Christodoulides in 2023.

In a memorandum issued by the White House on Wednesday, Biden said “the furnishing of defence articles and defence services to the Republic of Cyprus will strengthen the security of the United States and promote world peace.”

Biden’s decision makes Cyprus eligible “to receive defence equipment, supplies, and services” through programmes including Foreign Military Sales and the Excess Defense Articles divestment initiative, Washington’s embassy to Nicosia said on its website.

A statement from the Cyprus Presidency on Thursday called the move a “historic milestone in the bilateral relations between Cyprus and the United States” that would “yield tangible benefits at diplomatic and defence levels”.

It is also “clear acknowledgement” from Washington that Cyprus is a “key pillar of stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean”, the Presidency said.

On X, United States Ambassador Julie Davis Fisher said: “President Biden’s determination of the ROC’s eligibility for government-to-government defence sales marks an important step in deepening the relationship, enhancing security cooperation &amp; promoting stability in the East Med.”

In 2022 Washington fully lifted a decades-old arms embargo, conditional on Nicosia continuing to block Russian warships from its ports.

The United States imposed the arms embargo on the whole of Cyprus in 1987 in the hope it could encourage its reunification. 

Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the new defence cooperation was the result of Cyprus proving itself a valuable partner during the Middle East crisis.

The two countries cooperated in an initiative to deliver aid to Gaza by sea, as well as on the evacuation of US nationals from the region, he said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when NATO-member Turkey invaded the north in response to a Greek-backed coup. More than 30,000 Turkish troops remain stationed on the island.

Last year, Christodoulides was the first Cypriot president to visit the White House since 1996, and the two sides entered a Strategic Dialogue aimed at enhancing security and other areas.

In this article:Cyprus, Military, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States

World

‘We may look easy-going, but…’ Canadians veto Trump’s merger plan

Different values, different country. Donald Trump's unlikely plan for Canada to become the 51st US state is leading to a surge of national pride.

15 hours ago
Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration photograph on December 27, 2024 Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration photograph on December 27, 2024

Business

US bans red food dye over possible cancer risk: health authorities

Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration...

22 hours ago

Life

Is outdoor play the key to children’s health?

The number of children who must share playgrounds well beyond their capacity has been described as a ‘postcode lottery’.

16 hours ago

Business

Revealed: 5 keys to success for manufacturers in 2025

Every manufacturer is different and relies on different areas and aspects of their business to set themselves apart from the competition.

12 hours ago