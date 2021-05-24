Cyclone Yaas to come ashore on India’s east coast on Wednesday

Indian authorities have ordered the evacuation of nearly half a million people as a new cyclone heads towards the country's eastern coast - Copyright RAMMB/CIRA/AFP Handout

Indian authorities began evacuating thousands of people from coastal areas in two states on Monday as a powerful cyclone bore down on the country’s east coast, complicating efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyclone Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says the storm is expected to turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour (177 kph), according to Reuters

The storm is forecast to make landfall somewhere between Paradwip in Odisha and Sagar in South 24 Parganas. As of Monday, the storm is moving northwestwards at 1.2 mph (2.0 kph) and has a minimum central pressure of 988 hPa (29.18 in).

The storm surge is predicted to be 2 to 4.5 meters (6.4 to 15 feet), and capable of reaching as far as up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) inland, according to the IMD. a massive evacuation drive is taking place along the low-lying areas of the coast, according to the Odisha government.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said collective efforts in dealing with cyclone Yaas is the only way to ensure there are zero casualties. “We must ensure a completely zero casualty situation and the collective efforts of governments and industry participants can actually make that happen,” Goyal said while meeting with industry representatives on preparedness for cyclone Yaas.

And in an attempt to keep the loss of life at a minimum, all vessels in the Bay of Bengal have been accounted for,m and the Indian The Navy has put four warships on standby and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 11 transport and 25 helicopters ready to carry out assistance and disaster relief operations.

Last week, Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful cyclone to hit India’s west cost in more than two decades, barrelled inland killing more than 150 people and leaving a trail of destruction.