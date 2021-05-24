Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Cyclone Yaas to come ashore on India’s east coast on Wednesday

Indian authorities began evacuating thousands of people from coastal areas in two states on Monday.

Published

Mass evacuations as second cyclone in a week forms off India
Indian authorities have ordered the evacuation of nearly half a million people as a new cyclone heads towards the country's eastern coast - Copyright RAMMB/CIRA/AFP Handout
Indian authorities have ordered the evacuation of nearly half a million people as a new cyclone heads towards the country's eastern coast - Copyright RAMMB/CIRA/AFP Handout

Indian authorities began evacuating thousands of people from coastal areas in two states on Monday as a powerful cyclone bore down on the country’s east coast, complicating efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyclone Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says the storm is expected to turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour (177 kph), according to Reuters

The storm is forecast to make landfall somewhere between Paradwip in Odisha and Sagar in South 24 Parganas. As of Monday, the storm is moving northwestwards at 1.2 mph (2.0 kph) and has a minimum central pressure of 988 hPa (29.18 in).

The storm surge is predicted to be 2 to 4.5 meters (6.4 to 15 feet), and capable of reaching as far as up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) inland, according to the IMD. a massive evacuation drive is taking place along the low-lying areas of the coast, according to the Odisha government.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said collective efforts in dealing with cyclone Yaas is the only way to ensure there are zero casualties. “We must ensure a completely zero casualty situation and the collective efforts of governments and industry participants can actually make that happen,” Goyal said while meeting with industry representatives on preparedness for cyclone Yaas.

And in an attempt to keep the loss of life at a minimum, all vessels in the Bay of Bengal have been accounted for,m and the Indian The Navy has put four warships on standby and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 11 transport and 25 helicopters ready to carry out assistance and disaster relief operations.

Last week, Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful cyclone to hit India’s west cost in more than two decades, barrelled inland killing more than 150 people and leaving a trail of destruction. 

In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

Comedian Anthony Rodia Comedian Anthony Rodia

Entertainment

Anthony Rodia performs a superb headlining show at Governor’s Comedy Club

This past weekend, acclaimed comedian Anthony Rodia performed headlining shows at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. Digital Journal has the scoop.

13 hours ago
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

Entertainment

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees releases amazing album ‘Dolenz Sings Nesmith’

Iconic actor and musician Micky Dolenz of The Monkees released his terrific new solo album "Dolenz Sings Nesmith." Digital Journal has the scoop.

21 hours ago
The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlikely' leak theory The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlikely' leak theory

World

Intelligence on sick staff at Wuhan virology lab fuels debate on COVID-19 origins

According to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report, three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in November 2019.

14 hours ago

World

Mousetralia – Australia’s monster mouse plague is getting worse

The huge numbers of mice are contaminating big areas. They’re attacking crops, supermarkets and homes. Rotting mice are stinking the place out.

2 hours ago