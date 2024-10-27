Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Curfew extended in French Caribbean territory amid power blackout

AFP

Published

A power blackout that authorities blamed on striking energy workers caused a general shutdown in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe
A power blackout that authorities blamed on striking energy workers caused a general shutdown in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe - Copyright AFP/File JUAN MABROMATA
A power blackout that authorities blamed on striking energy workers caused a general shutdown in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe - Copyright AFP/File JUAN MABROMATA

French authorities maintained a night curfew amid fresh unrest on the Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe on Saturday as they battled to restore power they accused striking energy workers of sabotaging.

Guadeloupe and the nearby French island of Martinique have seen weeks of often violent protests over the cost of living. A night curfew has been in force in Martinique for 16 days because of unrest there.

French authorities kept Guadeloupe under curfew for a second night “to guarantee safety and tranquility” after the island’s power was completely cut on Friday.

But pillagers took advantage of the blackout to ransack Guadeloupe’s commercial centre Pointe-a-Pitre.

Looters busted through the windows of several stores with an excavator, in images filmed and published on social media, with some 50 people then piling in to snatch the contents. 

“This is the second time in three years that my shop has been gutted,” said jewelry shop owner Carole Venutolo, her voice choked with grief and anger.

Police said they were fired on with live ammunition, with bullets twice hitting one of their vehicles.

The EDF power company said that two-thirds of the 380,000 people hit by a blackout had electricity again. Authorities accused striking workers of blocking the Jarry power station’s engines and cutting electricity to the island.

Regional government chief Guy Losbar said he was “outraged” by the workers’ actions.

Authorities in Martinique, which has a population of about 350,000, said that despite the curfew around 50 masked “troublemakers” had set up burning roadblocks in two districts.

On previous nights, shots have been fired, trucks stolen and petrol stations looted, authorities said.

In this article:France, Guadeloupe, Strike
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Rethinking work and space at the mesh conference

As the mesh conference made its way back to Toronto. Attendees gathered to explore the intersection of design, technology, and the future of work.

13 hours ago
Rupert Murdoch, who built News Corp and Fox Corporation into global media powerhouses, in 2007 Rupert Murdoch, who built News Corp and Fox Corporation into global media powerhouses, in 2007

Business

Op-Ed: The future of FOX News is up in the air

It’s whether the Murdochs can do business with each other that’s the crucial issue.

13 hours ago
A scene from 'Conclave' A scene from 'Conclave'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Conclave’ thrives on concentrated intensity

‘Conclave’ goes behind the curtain to glimpse the secretive and competitive process of choosing the next Pope

22 hours ago

World

Turkish Cypriots caught in citizenship limbo on divided island

Copyright AFP/File Amir MAKARSafaa Kanj and Sam KimballTurkish Cypriot activist Sude Dogan feels “trapped in northern Cyprus”, a self-proclaimed statelet recognised only by Ankara,...

23 hours ago