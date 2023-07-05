Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Crashed N. Korean spy satellite had ‘no military utility’: Seoul

AFP

Published

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (top, 2nd R) has made the development of a military spy satellite a top priority
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (top, 2nd R) has made the development of a military spy satellite a top priority - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File STR
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (top, 2nd R) has made the development of a military spy satellite a top priority - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File STR

North Korea’s first spy satellite had “no military utility” at all, South Korea said Wednesday after analysing its wreckage.

In May, North Korea attempted to put what it described as its first military reconnaissance satellite in orbit but the rocket carrying it plunged into the sea minutes after launch.

The crash sparked a complex, 36-day South Korean salvage operation involving a fleet of naval rescue ships, minesweepers and deep-sea divers.

The retrieved parts of the rocket and the satellite were analysed by experts in South Korea and the United States, the defence ministry in Seoul said Wednesday after the end of the operation.

They “evaluated it had no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite at all”, the ministry said.

North Korea said it had developed the spy satellite as a necessary counterbalance to the growing US military presence in the region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made the development of a military spy satellite a top priority.

Pyongyang has vowed to launch another one soon.

North Korea’s ruling party “bitterly” criticised the officials responsible for the crash last month, according to state media.

The United States, South Korea, and Japan condemned North Korea’s satellite launch on May 31 as a violation of United Nations resolutions prohibiting the nuclear-armed state from using ballistic missile technology.

Analysts have said there is significant technological overlap between the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles and space launch capabilities.

Relations between the two Koreas are at their lowest points in years, and diplomacy is stalled after failed attempts in recent years to discuss Pyongyang’s denuclearisation.

Kim has declared North Korea an “irreversible” nuclear power and has called for ramped-up arms production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

In this article:armament, NKorea, skorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Motoring on: The UK’s favourite classic cars

The one millionth 911 was manufactured in 2017, and was voted fifth in a 1999 poll of the Car of the Century.

23 hours ago
Ultra-realistic robot artist Ai-Da and other robots will join the summit looking at how to harness AI for empowering humanity Ultra-realistic robot artist Ai-Da and other robots will join the summit looking at how to harness AI for empowering humanity

Business

UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential

Ultra-realistic robot artist Ai-Da and other robots will join the summit looking at how to harness AI for empowering humanity - Copyright AFP/File BEN...

24 hours ago
Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform he founded had come under sustained pressure from Indian officials Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform he founded had come under sustained pressure from Indian officials

Business

Twitter chaos leaves door open for Meta’s rival app

Elon Musk spent the weekend further alienating Twitter users with more drastic changes to the social media giant.

14 hours ago
Amelina was a rising star in Ukrainian literature and won award for her novels. — © AFP Amelina was a rising star in Ukrainian literature and won award for her novels. — © AFP

World

Kyiv bids farewell to writer killed in Russian strike

Inside Kyiv’s St Michael’s cathedral, mourners gathered Tuesday to bid farewell to Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina.

11 hours ago