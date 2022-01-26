Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Covid-hit Australian aid ship to dock in virus-free Tonga despite risk

Published

Members of the Australian Defence Force board the HMAS Adelaide in Brisbane earlier this month, before setting sail for Tonga.
Members of the Australian Defence Force board the HMAS Adelaide in Brisbane earlier this month, before setting sail for Tonga. - Copyright Australian Defence Force/AFP CPL Robert Whitmore
Members of the Australian Defence Force board the HMAS Adelaide in Brisbane earlier this month, before setting sail for Tonga. - Copyright Australian Defence Force/AFP CPL Robert Whitmore

A coronavirus-hit Australian warship will dock in Tonga Wednesday, delivering desperately needed aid to the volcano-and-tsunami-struck nation under strict “no-contact” protocols.

Tonga’s Health Minister Saia Piukala said the crew of the HMAS Adelaide would follow drastic health rules to ensure the remote Pacific kingdom remains one of the few places on the world still free of coronavirus. 

“The ship will berth and no contacts will be made. Australians from the ship will unload their cargoes and sail from port,” he told reporters.

The Adelaide was deployed as part of an international aid effort after the January 15 eruption that generated huge tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash.

The warship is carrying about 80 tonnes of relief supplies, including water, medical kits and engineering equipment.

Despite all crew members testing negative before departure from Brisbane, officials in Canberra on Tuesday said 23 Covid-19 cases had been detected on the vessel.

Piukala said the number had increased to 29 by Wednesday.

The ship’s 600-plus crew are fully vaccinated and the Australian Defence Force said Tuesday that the initial 23 patients were asymptomatic or only mildly affected.

It said the ship has a 40-bed hospital, including operating theatres and a critical care ward.

Piukala said contactless protocols were being applied to all relief supplies, including the HMAS Adelaide, meaning all goods offloaded from foreign planes or ships were left in isolation for three day before Tongans could handle them.

Tonga closed its borders in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Since then, the nation of 100,000 has recorded just one case of Covid-19, a man who returned from New Zealand in October last year and has since fully recovered.

However, the devastating blast from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which lies about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of the capital Nuku’alofa, has created what the Tongan government describes as an “unprecedented disaster”.

Entire villages were washed away by tsunamis, while ash has poisoned water supplies and destroyed crops.

Remarkably, there have been only three reported fatalities, which the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said was thanks to effective early warnings issued by the Tongan government.

OCHA said communications severed when the volcano blew were slowly being restored and assessment teams were visiting hard-to-reach areas to gauge the full scale of the disaster.

It said 85 percent of Tonga’s population had been affected, with access to safe water, ash clearance and food supplies the main priorities.

In this article:Health, tonga, Virus, Volcano
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jon Roskill Jon Roskill

Business

Everything you need to know about Day 1 at Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas

At Acumatica Summit 2022, the cloud ERP leader announced updates to its future-proof platform and new paths toward success.

13 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine — US and NATO send more troops, US Embassy ordered to leave

Russia is insisting on a return to a status quo which can no longer exist, even in theory.

21 hours ago
Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

Life

U.S. FDA limits use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatments

A man enters the Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 19, 2021. The manufacturers of the...

23 hours ago
The J-16D comes with four jamming pods and two electronic warfare pods as well as two missiles under the jet's belly The J-16D comes with four jamming pods and two electronic warfare pods as well as two missiles under the jet's belly

Tech & Science

China’s high-tech warplanes pose ‘big new threat’ to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes.

18 hours ago