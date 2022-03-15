Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Court upholds school hijab ban in India’s south

Published

A woman wearing a veil walks past police guarding outside a school in Bangalore, after an Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms
A woman wearing a veil walks past police guarding outside a school in Bangalore, after an Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms - Copyright AFP Manjunath KIRAN
A woman wearing a veil walks past police guarding outside a school in Bangalore, after an Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms - Copyright AFP Manjunath KIRAN

An Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms on Tuesday, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country’s Muslim minority.

Southern Karnataka state was on edge for several weeks after a small group of girls in their late teens were prevented from wearing the garment on school grounds at the end of last year.

Demonstrations snowballed across the state and police used tear gas to disperse angry crowds as more schools imposed their own bans and radical Hindu groups staged boisterous counter-demonstrations.

After weeks of deliberations, Karnataka’s high court ruled that the wearing of the hijab “does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith”.

Its judgement said schools had reasonable grounds to impose dress codes that forbade the headdress in the interests of preventing divisions on religion and other grounds.

“The aim of the regulation is to create a ‘safe space’… and the ideals of egalitarianism should be readily apparent to all students.”

Hundreds of extra police officers were deployed around Karnataka on Monday ahead of the ruling, though there was no sign of fresh protests by mid-afternoon.

As tensions came to a head in February, several violent confrontations in cities across the state were broken up by police and schools were shut.

– Article of faith –

The hijab is an important article of faith in Islam and many in Karnataka say that Muslim girls have worn the it in schools for decades, just as Hindus, Sikhs and Christians have done with symbols of their respective religions.

Critics accuse authorities in Karnataka, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, of seeking to drive a wedge between religious communities that have coexisted peacefully for generations.

Rights groups say Modi’s election in 2014 has emboldened hardline groups who see India as a Hindu nation and are seeking to undermine its secular foundations at the expense of its 200 million-strong Muslim community.

Asaduddin Owaisi, one of the country’s most prominent Muslim politicians, said Tuesday’s verdict had “suspended fundamental rights to freedom of religion” and urged a Supreme Court appeal.

“I hope this judgement will not be used to legitimise harassment of hijab wearing women,” he wrote on Twitter.

The state high court initially ordered a temporary ban on the wearing of all religious symbols — including Hindu and Christian ones — in schools.

Schools later reopened under heavy security with a ban on gatherings of more than four people.

In several instances authorities made teachers and pupils take off their hijab publicly at the school gate.

A number of Muslim pupils told local media they would rather go home than be made to choose between their faith and education.

“My daughter has been wearing the hijab since she was five years old. It is to protect her dignity,” Nasir Sharif, 43, the father of a 15-year-old girl, told AFP last month.

“What they are asking us to do is humiliating.”

In this article:Court, India, Religion, Unrest
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Germany plans to buy up to 35 F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin as well as 15 Eurofighter jets Germany plans to buy up to 35 F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin as well as 15 Eurofighter jets

World

Germany to buy dozens of US fighter jets in spending spree

Germany plans to buy up to 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets and 15 Eurofighter jets, a parliamentary source said Monday,.

22 hours ago
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) inspects a training exercise for reservists at a military base in Taoyuan Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) inspects a training exercise for reservists at a military base in Taoyuan

World

Taiwan military reservists train under cloud of Ukraine war

Hundreds of Taiwanese military reservists carried out training exercises on Monday after the island's president called for "unity."

24 hours ago
Two deadly missile strikes on Kyiv in one afternoon have heightened the sense of peril on the city's streets Two deadly missile strikes on Kyiv in one afternoon have heightened the sense of peril on the city's streets

World

Tears, fear and fury in Kyiv after Russian attacks

Lidiya Tikhovska peered past the crater left behind by Russian missile to smash into Kyiv and pictured the charred remains of her son.

16 hours ago
The parliamentary assembly -- which is meeting in extraordinary session to discuss the invasion -- does not have the power to expel a member but it could recommend that the committee of ministers effectively takes such a step. The parliamentary assembly -- which is meeting in extraordinary session to discuss the invasion -- does not have the power to expel a member but it could recommend that the committee of ministers effectively takes such a step.

World

Ukraine urges Russia’s ‘immediate’ expulsion from Council of Europe

Ukraine on Monday demanded that Russia be immediately expelled from the Council of Europe (COE).

15 hours ago