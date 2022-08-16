Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Court to hear Malaysia ex-leader Najib’s appeal of jail sentence

AFP

Published

Najib Razak mounted the last-ditch appeal before the country's highest court after his previous plea was rejected by an appeals court last December
Najib Razak mounted the last-ditch appeal before the country's highest court after his previous plea was rejected by an appeals court last December - Copyright AFP Mohd RASFAN
Najib Razak mounted the last-ditch appeal before the country's highest court after his previous plea was rejected by an appeals court last December - Copyright AFP Mohd RASFAN

Malaysia’s highest court said Tuesday it would hear former leader Najib Razak’s final bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, with an acquittal potentially clearing the way for his return to power.

The Federal Court’s decision to proceed with the hearing starting Thursday came after it rejected the former prime minister’s plea for a retrial.

“There is, to our minds, no miscarriage of justice,” Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said in court, reading from a unanimous decision by a five-judge panel that she heads, after two days of hearings.

“We find that the applicant has failed to cross the high threshold of (the law)… In the circumstances, the motion (to admit fresh evidence for a retrial) is hereby dismissed.”

Najib’s lawyer asked for the court to adjourn for three to four months before starting the hearing but the panel, after some deliberation, rejected that.

It set the hearing to start Thursday, to last eight days.

Najib, 69, mounted the last-ditch appeal before the country’s highest court after his previous plea was rejected by an appeals court last December.

He was convicted in July 2020 of corruption linked to state fund 1MDB and sentenced to 12 years in jail.

“The stark reality is that considerable public funds would be wasted if granting an adjournment in a case of this kind was an easier option,” the chief justice said.

“Justice cannot be unduly delayed. Justice delayed is also justice denied to others,” she added.

Najib and his ruling party were unceremoniously tossed out of office in 2018 elections following allegations of their involvement in a multibillion-dollar scandal at 1MDB.

The former prime minister and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the country’s investment vehicle and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to pricey art.

In this article:Corruption, Malaysia, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Has blockchain found a use beyond crypto trading?

The crypto crash brought devastation for small investors and bankruptcy for many companies.

23 hours ago
Stronger consumption and capital investment helped Japan's economy in the second quarter Stronger consumption and capital investment helped Japan's economy in the second quarter

Business

Japan’s GDP expands in Q2 after Covid curbs lifted

Japan's economy expanded in the three months to June, official data showed Monday.

23 hours ago

Business

Asian markets mostly rise, China data shows slowdown

Asian markets mostly rose Monday as investors took heart from signs of cooling US inflation.

23 hours ago
China's industrial production rose 3.8 percent on-year in July, down from 3.9 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday China's industrial production rose 3.8 percent on-year in July, down from 3.9 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday

Business

China’s factory output, retail sales up in July but weaker than expected

Factory output and retail sales in China edged up in July but were weaker than analysts' expectations.

23 hours ago