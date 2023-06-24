Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Countries in the Americas call on Nicaragua to end rights violations

AFP

Published

The government of President Daniel Ortega has been accused of rights violations
The government of President Daniel Ortega has been accused of rights violations - Copyright AFP/File INTI OCON
The government of President Daniel Ortega has been accused of rights violations - Copyright AFP/File INTI OCON

The Organization of American States (OAS) called Friday on Nicaragua to “cease all human rights violations” and to release its political prisoners, in a resolution adopted unanimously during its annual meeting in Washington.

The United Nations and Western governments have repeatedly accused President Daniel Ortega’s government of human rights abuses and illegally attempting to crush any and all opposition.

Hundreds of people were arrested in Nicaragua following anti-government protests in 2018.

Several would-be challengers to Ortega were jailed ahead of presidential elections in 2021, while more than 2,000 associations, NGOs and trade unions have been barred from operating since 2020.

The OAS resolution — supported by the United States, Canada, Chile and Costa Rica — calls on Nicaragua to “cease all human rights violations and respect civil and political rights, as well as religious freedoms and the rule of law, and to refrain from all forms of intimidation” against the press, religious communities and NGOs.

It also urges Nicaragua to “immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners” and to “rescind the rules” that strip opponents of their nationality, including more than 200 people exiled this year to the United States.

Nicaragua requested to leave the organization, a move due to be finalized in November, in protest against the OAS’s refusal to recognize the 2021 elections.

The OAS has previously adopted similar resolutions against Ortega following reports of religious persecution in the country.

In this article:Brasil, derechos, diplomacia, Nicaragua, oea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Israeli hypersonic missile interceptors were on display at the Paris air show Israeli hypersonic missile interceptors were on display at the Paris air show

Business

Race on for protection against hypersonic missiles

Defence firms are racing to meet demand for systems to protect against attacks using tricky-to-intercept hypersonic missiles.

19 hours ago
America's top health official said there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people's mental health America's top health official said there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people's mental health

Social Media

Op-Ed: Survey says younger people want to get off social media …But

You could be sued back into the Stone Age by anyone on Earth. You could be regulated to death.

18 hours ago

World

Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind T.S. Brett in an aggressive start to the hurricane season

For the first time since record-keeping began, we are seeing two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June.

18 hours ago
The Soviet Union previously used dolphins in the military The Soviet Union previously used dolphins in the military

World

Russia is ‘training combat dolphins’ in Crimea: UK

The Soviet Union previously used dolphins in the military - Copyright DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION/AFP HandoutBritish military spies on Friday said Russia appears to be...

19 hours ago