Op-Ed: COP26 — Eight days of what, exactly? Do politicians know how to be actual people?

Politicians just don’t know how to be real people. That’s the takeaway so far from much dithering. Despite Barack Obama’s pointed and accurate remarks, COP26 simply isn’t even in the ballpark at government level. The G20 in Rome set the stage, and no departures from this Hayseed Chamber of Commerce meeting are to be expected.

If even the finance sector, famous for its 2000% insensitivity, is prepared to do more than the politicians are, it’s a grim picture indeed. The financiers have committed $130 trillion to net zero; politicians haven’t yet committed to any hard numbers. (Credit where it’s due, pun intended. That idea is practical and useful.) Over time, it may even do a very good job, but time is the thing the world is running out of, fast.

By the way – What possible sense does it make to invest in obsolescence? This is a realistic approach, in so many ways. It’d be nice if other sectors took the hint.

There’s a stench in Glasgow, and it’s definitely not coming from the Scots. It’s coming from the usual suspects. For example – Fossil fuel companies have more delegates at COP26 than actual countries.

This parasitic, backward, human-hating, multi-generation murdering, mindless sector is responsible for most of the problems. Antiquated technologies, hopelessly out-of-date mindsets, and lots of misdirected money don’t add up to anything but disaster. Pollution kills about as many people as COVID every year) and they don’t give a damn. They never have, all the way back to Silent Spring 60+ years ago.

Politics vs reality, yet again

If politics has any sort of vague relationship to any known reality, it’s yet to be proven. COP26 is proving that. The US, China, Russia, and irritating, petty-minded bit players like my own country, Australia, aren’t helping at all.

COP26 is about keeping the life raft afloat, and we’re nitpicking about who bails out what, where, and when? Again, it’s politics. These guys are so used to immunity from criticism, as well as prosecution, that they feel perfectly safe to do nothing.

There’s another view of this Global Morons Retirement Home we now call “government”:

“Government” is really just about social administration. The rules are simple:

Don’t kill everyone. Don’t go broke. Keep the place clean and tidy.

Nobody’s doing anything at all about these things. People are dying, the physical and mental poverty is astonishing, and the place (it’s called Earth, for those wondering) is a total, inexcusable, mess.

Just about everyone has said that COVID proved how badly global crises are managed. That’s hardly reassuring but accurate. COVID, like climate change, was called a hoax, and nothing was done until it was a physical train wreck worldwide. Whining idiots got more coverage than facts, as usual.

Compared to climate change, COVID is a mild snuffle. Major climate shifts could trash every nation on Earth, from food and water to basic living environments. The entire food chain and water resources are already at severe, catastrophic, risk. The levels of contamination of air, land, and water are almost unquantifiable.

What’s the response? “Ah…um…no…insert meaningless fraudulent babble”, when the facts are completely undeniable. What planet do these “people” live on? Obviously, it’s not this one.

This IS politics, as it’s practiced, right now, on what used to be planet Earth. You’d expect the most brattish two-year-old to have more sense, although we’ve seen one notable case otherwise recently. Where’s the leadership? Where are the decisions? Where are the good faith and genuine involvement? Yep, you spotted it.., None of those words have anything to do with politics, anywhere on Earth.

Hope

There is one good thing coming out of COP26. It’s usually under 30 years old, and it’s called people. None of this crap is cutting it with these guys. Unlike certain people who were allegedly “educated”, they know how to find information, and they don’t like being lied to 24 hours a day by skanky idiots.

That’s what will happen. The usual story with incompetence is that the backlash is severe. You want hope? It’s right there. You might try listening to it for a change.