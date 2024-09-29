Contaminated deli meat highlights consumer concerns

Food court in a retail park. Image by Tim Sandle

An outbreak of listeriosis has been linked back to people consuming deli meat contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, hospitalizing 57 people. Nine have died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to investigate this outbreak.

Virginia Tech Associate Extension Specialist Lester Schonberger has been looking into the issue.

To begin with, Schonberger says most food is safe: “Food businesses generally work hard to grow, process, prepare, and serve safe food for you to consume. Many food businesses have teams of people focused on the food safety aspects to the products being prepared”.

Yet issues can occur: “Unfortunately, outbreaks continue to happen for many reasons, and the related recalls have significant ripple effects,” he said. “If you have concerns food you purchased could be part of a recall, you should take the time to check. If it is, take whatever steps are outlined in the recall notice.”

Schonberger has outlined a framework to apply to future incidents involving food contamination.

How can consumers find out if they have purchased or consumed the affected product?

Schonberger advises: “Always be aware of the foods you have in your home. When you see headlines on the news about a recalled food, and you buy something that has been recalled, it can be a good time to go into your fridge or pantry and double check whether you have it.”

He adds: “Recall notices will include identifying information about that food product – the brand name(s), lot code(s) or facility identification number(s) you can look for on that food package.”

What should consumers do with any affected product they have on-hand?

In terms of steps to take, Schonberger states: “Always refer to the recall notice for those instructions. Often, those instructions tell someone to either throw it away or return it to the store. With some recalls, the notices will also let you know if you should clean and sanitize your fridge, pantry, and any containers that have come into contact with that food.”

Why is listeria an issue in the food processing industry?

Focusing on the organism, Schonberger explains: “Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium commonly found in soil, water, sewage, and decaying plant material. L. monocytogenes is a particularly hardy pathogen, capable of surviving in damp areas, and on stainless steel and glass within the food processing environment. Once established on the surface, it is difficult to eliminate and may often be the cause of post-process food contamination.”

Yet measures can be taken: “Like many bacteria, it can be easily killed using heat. It is unique among foodborne pathogens, however, because refrigeration does not prevent the growth of this organism. In fact, L. monocytogenes not only survives but can grow at refrigeration temperatures.”

Schonberger also covers food safety: “While it would not have prevented the illnesses caused by this outbreak, we encourage the use of safe food handling practices at home, including thorough handwashing and preparing food on clean surfaces with clean utensils. Separate raw foods that require cooking from cooked or ready-to-eat foods. Cook foods to safe internal temperatures and refrigerate leftovers within two hours.”