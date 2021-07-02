Connect with us

Condo in North Miami Beach being evacuated due to unsafe conditions

Published

"Miami North Beach Waterway by D Ramey Logan. Source - D Ramey Logan Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
The North Miami Beach Building Department ordered the immediate evacuation of the 156-unit Crestview Towers Condominium due to unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

The closure and immediate evacuation was ordered after a recent inspection showed the building to have unsafe electrical and structural conditions. The condo association outlined the details in a report that was reviewed by the city, reports Newsweek.

This condominium was also going through a 40-year recertification process, and the condo association’s report showed that six months ago, in January, an engineer deemed the building “unsafe.”

“In an abundance of caution, the City ordered the building closed immediately and the residents evacuated for their protection, while a full structural assessment is conducted and next steps are determined,” City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III said in a news release.

The North Miami Beach Police Department is assisting the condo association with the safe and orderly evacuation of its residents. The City is also working with the American Red Cross to find temporary shelter for displaced residents who do not have somewhere else to stay.

North Miami Beach officials are expected to address the evacuation in a news conference scheduled for Friday night.

The news of this latest condo to be deemed unsafe hiit the residents of North Miami Beach about te same time Friday evening as it was announced that the new death toll from the Surfside collapse rose to 22, with 126 people still unaccounted for.

In this article:Crestview Condominiums, North Miami Beach, Order to evacuate, structural damage, Surfside condo collapse

