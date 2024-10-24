Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Commonwealth leaders to push for slavery reparation conversation: BBC

AFP

Published

PM Keir Starmer says UK government policy is not to apologise for slavery or offer reparations
PM Keir Starmer says UK government policy is not to apologise for slavery or offer reparations - Copyright AFP Dibyangshu SARKAR
PM Keir Starmer says UK government policy is not to apologise for slavery or offer reparations - Copyright AFP Dibyangshu SARKAR

Commonwealth heads of government are to push for a “conversation” on reparations for the transatlantic slave trade when they meet for the association’s first summit in two years, the BBC reported on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the focus of the summit should be on “real challenges on things like climate in the here and now… rather than what will end up being very, very long, endless discussions about reparations on the past”. 

But CARICOM, a group of 15 Caribbean countries, has indicated it will push the UK government on the issue at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, which begins on Friday.

Diplomatic negotiations have resulted in the issue featuring on the draft summit communique, which the BBC said it had seen.

The document, that could still change, says: “Heads, noting calls for discussions on reparatory justice with regard to the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel enslavement… agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity.”

The UK did not initially want any language in the communique about reparations, the broadcaster said.

Bahamas foreign minister Frederick Mitchell told BBC radio on Thursday: “Once you broach the subject, it may take a while for people to come around but come around they will.”

He called on the UK to “apologise” for its role in the slave trade, saying: “It’s a simple matter. It can be done — one sentence, one line.”

Starmer’s official spokesman earlier this week said the UK government’s official position is not to pay reparations and ruled out an apology at the summit.

Members of the Commonwealth, comprised of 56 nations that were mostly former territories of the British empire, “want the conversation to start” but “there appears to be even a reluctance to have the conversation,” Mitchell told the BBC.

King Charles III is the ceremonial head of the Commonwealth, and 14 of its members, including several in the Caribbean. He is also attending the summit.

The British royal family, which benefited from the slave trade over centuries, has also faced calls to apologise.

CHOGM, which takes place every two years, will see Commonwealth leaders select a new secretary-general nominated from an African country, in line with regional rotations of the position.

All three likely candidates have called publicly for reparations for slavery and colonialism.

In this article:Britain, commonwealth, Reparations, Slavery, summit
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ratings agency S&P estimates that the strike at two Seattle-area Boeing plants is costing the company $1 billion a month Ratings agency S&P estimates that the strike at two Seattle-area Boeing plants is costing the company $1 billion a month

Business

Troubled Boeing faces investors and awaits strike vote

Boeing will be under a spotlight as the beleaguered aviation giant announces what is expected to be its biggest quarterly loss.

23 hours ago
South Korean shooter Kim Ye-ji launched to fame after a video of her nonchalantly firing went viral South Korean shooter Kim Ye-ji launched to fame after a video of her nonchalantly firing went viral

Sports

S. Korean Olympic shooter Kim keeps cool over newfound fame

Kim, 32, won silver in the women's 10m air pistol at this summer's Paris Olympics and captured the internet's attention.

23 hours ago
Wolfspeed has slowed its plans to build a chip factory in Germany with auto supplier ZF Wolfspeed has slowed its plans to build a chip factory in Germany with auto supplier ZF

Business

Wolfspeed and ZF put German chip factory on ice

Wolfspeed has slowed its plans to build a chip factory in Germany with auto supplier ZF - Copyright AFP/File ADEK BERRYUS chipmaker Wolfspeed and...

22 hours ago
Nobel economics prize winner Simon Johnson believes digital advertising should be taxed heavily to mitigate its negative effects on the mental health of social network users Nobel economics prize winner Simon Johnson believes digital advertising should be taxed heavily to mitigate its negative effects on the mental health of social network users

Business

Don’t let tech gurus decide the future: Nobel winner Simon Johnson

For Nobel economics prize winner Simon Johnson, giving too much power to a handful of billionaires will come at the expense of public interest.

15 hours ago