Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Colorado governor declares state of emergency as wind-whipped wildfires force evacuations

Published

Wildfire burns in Colorado Screen grab from WTHR-13 video.
Wildfire burns in Colorado Screen grab from WTHR-13 video.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) wrote on Twitter, “Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County. Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded.”

Several small grass fires, sparked by downed power lines amid gusty winds in central Colorado, according to the Boulder County sheriff, have grown into raging blazes Thursday afternoon, per the Associated Press.

Louisville, Colorado, with a population of about 20,000, is being asked to evacuate, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. The entire city of Superior, Colorado, with a population of about 13,000 people, is also being asked to evacuate.

The National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder described the situation in Louisville as life-threatening in an alert on Twitter Thursday afternoon, while urging people to leave immediately, according to ABC News.

Centura Health’s Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville started evacuating its patients, starting with its most critical, a Centura Health spokesperson told ABC News Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, six people were taken to UCHealth Broomfield, which serves the Boulder area, due to injuries from the fires, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

Wind gusts topping 100 mph were reported in northern Jefferson County earlier Thursday, while parts of Boulder County saw gusts over 80 mph. The city of Boulder also reported wind gusts over 70 mph Thursday afternoon.

In this article:100 mph wind gusts, Climate change, Colorado, evacuation of thousands, Wildfires
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Climate change plays havoc with winter temperatures in Alaska

Downtown Kodiak, Alaska from Pillar Mountain on July, 14, 2021. Source - James Brooks, CC SA 2.0.An unusual winter warm spell in Alaska has...

20 hours ago
Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

World

Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

A destitute Indian woman who claims she is heir to the dynasty that built the Taj Mahal has demanded ownership of an imposing palace.

23 hours ago
The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

World

In his first interview since fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani explains his departure

In his first interview since he fled his country, former President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan spoke with the BBC.

6 hours ago
Japan faces royal dilemma as ancient monarchy shrinks Japan faces royal dilemma as ancient monarchy shrinks

World

Japan faces royal dilemma as ancient monarchy shrinks

Japan's imperial family is facing extinction due to a shortage of eligible emperors.

23 hours ago