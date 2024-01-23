Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Colombian government, ELN rebels resume peace talks in Havana

AFP

Published

Founded in 1964, the ELN had more than 5,800 combatants in 2022, according to Colombian authorities
Founded in 1964, the ELN had more than 5,800 combatants in 2022, according to Colombian authorities - Copyright AFP/File Daniel LEAL
Founded in 1964, the ELN had more than 5,800 combatants in 2022, according to Colombian authorities - Copyright AFP/File Daniel LEAL

Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group started a sixth round of peace talks Monday, seeking to agree in Cuba on an extension of a ceasefire that expires next week. 

In a message on X, the ELN delegation posted a photograph of its negotiators in Havana, and said the sides would seek to “move closer to the transformations Colombia needs.”

Colombia’s last active guerrila group, which turns 60 this year, agreed with the government in a previous round of talks in Havana last June on a six-month ceasefire that entered into force in August.

Then in December, in Mexico, the ELN agreed to put an end to all kidnappings — a means of raising funds through ransom money.

Earlier this month, however, the prosecutor’s office said the rebel group was now “outsourcing” the kidnappings instead.

Last October, members of an ELN unit kidnapped the father of Liverpool footballer Luiz Diaz, threatening to upend the delicate ceasefire. Luis Manuel Diaz was released 12 days after he was taken in what the ELN described as a “mistake.”

Talks with the ELN resumed in November 2022 after the election of Colombia’s first-ever leftist president Gustavo Petro. 

They had been suspended by his predecessor Ivan Duque in 2019 after a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota that left 22 people dead.

Founded in 1964, the ELN had more than 5,800 combatants in 2022, according to authorities. 

The Marxist group has taken part in failed negotiations with Colombia’s last five governments.

The much larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, laid down arms in a historic peace accord reached in 2016.

Yet Colombia has continued to be gripped by violence as fighting continues over territory and resources between dissident FARC guerrillas, the ELN, paramilitary forces and drug cartels.

Petro is also attempting to negotiate with other armed groups.

In this article:Colombia, Cuba, Guerrilla, Mexico, paz, secuestro, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

An original Macintosh computer on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California An original Macintosh computer on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California

Tech & Science

Mac computers could ride AI wave or be left behind

Forty years after igniting a PC revolution, Apple's Mac is stronger than ever and could reach new glory due to AI — or be...

12 hours ago
Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire

World

Trump closes in on Republican presidential nomination in New Hampshire

Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire...

22 hours ago
Black smoke billows over Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the new epicentre of the war between Israel and Hamas Black smoke billows over Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the new epicentre of the war between Israel and Hamas

World

Israel hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

Black smoke billows over Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the new epicentre of the war between Israel and Hamas - Copyright AFP Janis LATVELS,...

21 hours ago
Military medical staff work aboard the French warship Military medical staff work aboard the French warship

World

Wounded Gazans get medical care on French hospital ship

Military medical staff work aboard the French warship - Copyright POOL/AFP/File EVELYN HOCKSTEINOn a French warship off the Egyptian coast, wounded Palestinians receive the...

23 hours ago