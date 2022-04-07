Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: authorities

Published

Map of Colombia locating Abriaqui, where torrential rains and flooding have caused deaths
Map of Colombia locating Abriaqui, where torrential rains and flooding have caused deaths - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI
Map of Colombia locating Abriaqui, where torrential rains and flooding have caused deaths - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

Torrential rains and flooding have killed at least 10 people at a mining camp in mountainous northwest Colombia, with several reported missing and more damage expected, authorities said Thursday.

The flooding at Abriaqui in the Antioquia department surprised a group of miners as they were eating dinner on Wednesday evening, mayor Hector Orrego told local television.

“The guys were at dinner, some were preparing to rest, others were leaving work when the flood arrived” at the El Porvenir gold mine, he said.

It destroyed one level of the mining camp as well as part of a plant, the Antioquia government said.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said the preliminary toll was 10 dead, seven missing and 10 injured.

Jaime Gomez of the DAGRAN regional rescue service said the casualty numbers may rise.

Orrego said 20 families were evacuated from a nearby town due to the risk of further flooding, with various rivers around Abriaqui threatening to burst their banks.

Several rural roads were made impassable by landslides.

“A team of professionals are heading to the area to support response efforts,” said the DAGRAN.

President Ivan Duque expressed “solidarity with the families of the victims” on Twitter. 

“Relief agencies are working… in search operations for the disappeared,” the president said. 

So far this rainy season, 17 people have died in floods in Antioquia, according to local authorities.

Hours before the Abriaqui flood, a woman was killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the neighboring town of Barbosa.

In February, at least 14 people died and 34 were injured in a mudslide triggered by heavy rains in the central-west Risaralda province.

In this article:Colombia, Flooding
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A young evacuee with her dog arrives in Zaporizhzhia on April 6, 2022 A young evacuee with her dog arrives in Zaporizhzhia on April 6, 2022

World

Red Cross evacuee convoy arrives from Russian-held city

A Red Cross convoy arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday after failing to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol.

18 hours ago
A Maxar satellite image taken on March 2 shows buildings on fire in the city of Mariupol, where nearly 100,000 people remain trapped A Maxar satellite image taken on March 2 shows buildings on fire in the city of Mariupol, where nearly 100,000 people remain trapped

World

Op-Ed: Mobile crematoria ‘just happen’ to be in Mariupol? There’s more to this than the obvious

In this case, real justice must be done.

7 hours ago

Business

New Tesla factory another win for business-friendly Texas

Tesla’s unveiling this week of a new auto factory in Austin has highlighted corporate America’s growing affinity for Texas compared with California.

19 hours ago
Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz (R), fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, posing next to a portrait of him in Washington Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz (R), fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, posing next to a portrait of him in Washington

World

Turkey braces to hand Khashoggi trial to Saudis

Turkey on Thursday holds the final stage of the trial in absentia of 26 suspects linked to the killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

16 hours ago