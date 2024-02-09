Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Colombia to hold peace talks with ex-FARC guerilla holdouts

AFP

Published

Former FARC senior commander Ivan Marquez helped negotiate a key 2016 peace deal before taking up arms again in 2019
Former FARC senior commander Ivan Marquez helped negotiate a key 2016 peace deal before taking up arms again in 2019 - Copyright AFP Seyllou
Former FARC senior commander Ivan Marquez helped negotiate a key 2016 peace deal before taking up arms again in 2019 - Copyright AFP Seyllou

The Colombian government will hold fresh peace talks with one of the main dissident FARC guerrilla groups still active in the country, according to a document released Friday.

The group is under the control of former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) senior commander Ivan Marquez who helped negotiate a key 2016 peace deal before taking up arms again in 2019.

An 11-point document signed by both the government and the group, Segunda Marquetalia, announced the start of “dialogue leading to the signing of a peace agreement.”

The parties also agreed to “immediately develop preliminary agreements to de-escalate the conflict.”

When Marquez appeared in a video in camouflage, carrying a rifle, and announced he was taking up arms again, it struck a blow to a national peace process begun in 2016 which allowed 7,000 fighters with the most feared guerilla group in Latin America to return to civilian life.

Segunda Marquetalia has around 1,600 men, according to military intelligence.

Colombia’s first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, has sought to put an end to six decades of conflict between the country’s security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

Since he took office in 2022, he has launched peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) — which has around 5,800 fighters — and the Central General Staff (EMC), another FARC breakaway, which numbers 3,500.

However, Petro’s “total peace” process has faced multiple setbacks with the guerrillas, linked to drug trafficking, accused by rights groups of taking advantage of various ceasefires to expand their influence, seizing more territory and recruiting new members.

On February 1, some 25,000 people were trapped in their villages in the Colombian Amazon — a common guerrilla tactic to control populations — as tensions soared between the EMC and Segunda Marquetalia.

And while the ELN is in the midst of peace talks, the group jeopardized the peace process by kidnapping the father of Colombian footballer Luis Diaz last October, releasing him 12 days later.

The ELN on Tuesday agreed to extend a ceasefire with the government by six months, but the group’s western front on Friday declared an “indefinite armed strike”, prohibiting movement along several rivers in the western region of Choco.

The rebel group justified the action saying it was to protect the local population from paramilitary fighters roaming the area.

In this article:Colombia, Conflict, farc, Guerrilla
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

There is growing evidence of women across Africa facing online disinformation campaigns aimed at forcing them out of politics, experts say There is growing evidence of women across Africa facing online disinformation campaigns aimed at forcing them out of politics, experts say

Business

Tips on spotting fake online reviews

When checking online reviews, scrutinise the language used before deciding to make a purchase.

2 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump has been blamed for much of the Republican dysfunction Former US president Donald Trump has been blamed for much of the Republican dysfunction

World

Op-Ed: The dust is calling for the United Sycophants of America

When the dust calls, it’s not a call you can refuse.

5 hours ago
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him sitting on stage during a meeting with Iranian air force commanders in Tehran on February 5, 2024 This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him sitting on stage during a meeting with Iranian air force commanders in Tehran on February 5, 2024

Social Media

Meta removes Instagram, Facebook accounts of Iran’s Khamenei

Meta said it had removed the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for violating its policy.

23 hours ago
Sam Altman has reportedly held talks with potential investors including the UAE government Sam Altman has reportedly held talks with potential investors including the UAE government

World

OpenAI chief looking to raise trillions to reshape semiconductor sector: WSJ

OpenAI chief Sam Altman is seeking to raise trillions of dollars to reshape the global semiconductor industry.

5 hours ago