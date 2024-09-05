Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Colombia rebels say peace talks ‘blocked’ over warrants for leaders

AFP

Published

Members of the FARC dissident group Segunda Marquetalia march on a farm in Llorente, Colombia in August 2024
Members of the FARC dissident group Segunda Marquetalia march on a farm in Llorente, Colombia in August 2024 - Copyright AFP JOAQUIN SARMIENTO
Members of the FARC dissident group Segunda Marquetalia march on a farm in Llorente, Colombia in August 2024 - Copyright AFP JOAQUIN SARMIENTO
Hervé BAR

One of Colombia’s biggest left-wing guerrilla groups says peace talks are “blocked” over the government’s failure to cancel warrants for the arrest of its leaders.

“The process is blocked, it’s not moving forward,” Walter Mendoza, chief negotiator for the FARC dissident group Segunda Marquetalia told AFP in an exclusive interview in a coca-growing region in the southwestern Narino department.

Segunda Marquetalia is the second-biggest of two main groups that broke away from the FARC guerilla army after it signed a historic peace deal in 2016.

In June, President Gustavo Petro’s government began talks with the rebels whose leader Ivan Marquez helped broker the 2016 agreement only to sour on it three years later and take up arms again.

“They deceived us,” Mendoza, the rebels’ second-in-command, said in the group’s first interview with AFP, adding that Segunda Marquetalia’s members still had “the will to fight.”

The 2016 peace deal with FARC was hailed as a turning point in the six-decade-long conflict between Colombian security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

But dissident factions, led by the Central General Staff (EMC) — a bigger rival of Segunda Marquetalia — continue to hold sway in several parts of the country, particularly in the south and southwest.  

Colombia’s first-ever leftist president, Petro vowed on his election in mid-2022 to end the violence through dialogue.

On his watch, the state has entered into talks with at least eight armed groups.

Segunda Marquetalia, which is estimated by Colombia’s intelligence services to number around 1,600 rebels, began talks with the government in neighboring Venezuela in June and soon after announced a ceasefire.

Speaking in the southwestern town of Llorente, in a region dotted with coca fields and cocaine-making laboratories, Mendoza said the group was still “fully committed” to the peace process.

The “main problem,” he said, was that the government had not yet cancelled arrest warrants for three of its leaders, including Marquez.

“Our repeated requests have gone unanswered,” he said.

– Cocaine ‘tax’ –

Rights groups accuse guerrillas in Colombia of taking advantage of various ceasefires to expand their influence by seizing more territory and recruiting new members. 

Both EMC and Segunda Marquetalia are accused of gross human rights abuses, including assassinations and kidnapping, as well as of large-scale drug trafficking.

“We are not drug traffickers. We are a political and military organization,” Mendoza insisted.

He admitted the group levied a “tax” on drug trafficking in areas under its control but insisted: “We don’t tax the coca farmers.”

The government and rebels had agreed to hold a second round of peace talks on July 20 in western Colombia focused on de-escalation and social and economic upliftment projects for rural areas.

But the talks were later called off.

Marquez blamed the government, saying it did not inform the guerrillas how to arrange safe passage to the talks for its negotiators.

The government launched talks with EMC in October 2023, but the group split in April and half of its fighters abandoned the peace process. 

Bogota is also in stop-start talks with the Marxist National Liberation Army (ELN) — responsible for the kidnapping last October of the father of a Liverpool footballer, Luis Diaz.

In this article:colombie, Conflict, Guerrilla
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Businesses lag behind employee use of AI, McKinsey study finds

Individual employees increasingly use AI — here’s how businesses can capture value in that adoption

23 hours ago
This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on June 7, 2024 shows the Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) forward port on the station's Harmony module This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on June 7, 2024 shows the Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) forward port on the station's Harmony module

Tech & Science

NASA admits tension with Boeing over space rescue plan

NASA admitted there was "tension" during meetings with Boeing executives about how to bring home two astronauts stranded on the ISS.

23 hours ago
Russell Dickerson Russell Dickerson

Entertainment

Review: Russell Dickerson releases new country studio offering ‘Bones The EP’

Country singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson released his newest country studio offering "Bones The EP" on August 30th.

24 hours ago
Renee DiResta, author of "Invisible Rulers" and formerly with the Stanford Internet Observatory, a non-partisan disinformation research project Renee DiResta, author of "Invisible Rulers" and formerly with the Stanford Internet Observatory, a non-partisan disinformation research project

Tech & Science

US disinformation researcher laments ‘incredible witch hunt’

Understanding disinformation has emerged as a lightning rod in the United States ahead of the November election.

4 hours ago