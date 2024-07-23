Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Colombia president enacts law banning bullfighting

AFP

Published

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (C) during the signing of the law banning bullfighting
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (C) during the signing of the law banning bullfighting - Copyright AFP/File Wojtek Radwanski
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (C) during the signing of the law banning bullfighting - Copyright AFP/File Wojtek Radwanski

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has enacted a law banning bullfighting, ending a practice that had been constitutionally recognized as part of the country’s culture.

In front of a crowd gathered at the bullring in the capital Bogota, renamed the Santamaria Cultural Square, Petro on Monday celebrated ending the “right to kill” animals for entertainment.

“Culture, and even less the justice (system), cannot say that it is culture to kill sentient beings, living creatures, for pleasure,” said Petro, in reference to a 2018 Constitutional Court ruling permitting bullfights in places with such a tradition.

“If we have fun by killing an animal, we will have fun by killing human beings,” Petro said, addressing the crowd which included animal rights activists.

Spectators chanted “No more ‘ole’!”, a slogan used during the legislative process by supporters of the law, which was passed by congress in late May.

Luana Delgado, an influencer and anti-bullfighting activist, underlined the importance of the ban being enacted at Bogota’s bullring.

“A place where you saw blood, where you saw death, now you will see culture,” she said.

The nationwide legislation paves the way for bullrings to be transformed into cultural spaces or sports venues.

Jesus Merchan, an animal rights campaigner, said to applause: “Today, we put an end to a long history of suffering.”

The new law will be enforced from 2027, allowing time to convert arenas and provide alternative jobs to those who rely directly or indirectly on bullfighting.

Colombia joins other Latin American countries that have outlawed bullfighting, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Guatemala and Uruguay.

Bullfights are still held in Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela, as well as in European nations France, Spain and Portugal.

In this article:bullfighting, Colombia, Culture, Law
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The so-called 'KHive' -- Kamala Harris's online fandom -- is hoping memes about the vice president will help propel her all the way to the Oval Office The so-called 'KHive' -- Kamala Harris's online fandom -- is hoping memes about the vice president will help propel her all the way to the Oval Office

Social Media

The coconut tree presidency? Harris memes break the internet

Harris memes have been surging for weeks as the so-called "KHive" -- her online fandom -- pushed her as an alternative to her boss.

17 hours ago
Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House. Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House.

Social Media

‘Sexist’ falsehoods target Kamala Harris after Biden drops out

Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House. - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKIAnuj CHOPRADoctored images, sexual slurs,...

11 hours ago
US and other Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging it allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users US and other Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging it allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users

Social Media

TikTok: Dodging the popular app’s biggest scams

These are posted by accounts who are really just looking to gain more followers.

7 hours ago
Meta faces fierce scrutiny over the model, amid concerns over users' privacy Meta faces fierce scrutiny over the model, amid concerns over users' privacy

Social Media

EU tells Meta to address consumer fears over ‘pay for privacy’

Launched late last year, Meta's system means users have to pay to avoid data collection.

18 hours ago