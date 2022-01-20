Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Colombia car bomb kills one, injures four

Published

Several buildings were damaged in the car bomb attack in Saravena in the northeastern Arauca department of Colombia
Several buildings were damaged in the car bomb attack in Saravena in the northeastern Arauca department of Colombia - Copyright POOL/AFP Kay Nietfeld
Several buildings were damaged in the car bomb attack in Saravena in the northeastern Arauca department of Colombia - Copyright POOL/AFP Kay Nietfeld

A car bomb detonated in Colombia overnight outside government offices and the seat of a human rights body, killing one person and wounding four near the Venezuelan border, authorities said Thursday.

The army in a statement blamed the late-night attack in Saravena, an area with a strong military presence, on dissidents of the FARC guerilla group who rejected a 2016 peace deal.

The explosion killed a security guard and injured four other people, who were taken to hospital. No further information was provided about them.

The blast also damaged private buildings, the army statement said.

The region in which the attack took place is one of the hardest-hit by a wave of violence plaguing Colombia in the aftermath of a 2016 peace pact that disarmed the FARC and officially ended decades of conflict.

Despite the agreement, fighting continues over territory and resources between dissident FARC guerrillas, the ELN rebel group, paramilitary forces and drug cartels.

Earlier this month, almost 30 people were killed in fighting in the northeastern Arauca department, of which Saravena forms part, and hundreds fled the region, according to official data.

The government has since deployed an additional 1,300 soldiers to join 5,600 already operational in the area.

In this article:Bombing, Colombia, Conflict
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Drop in COVID infection rate in Sydney, yes or no — The thankless task of COVID stats

Any statistician will tell you that the real problem with stats is getting them right and drawing the proper inferences.

21 hours ago
Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

World

Airlines worldwide scrap or change flights to the U.S. over 5G dispute

Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading to the U.S.

21 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: The antiquated alleged business practices of Trump vs New York AG

Should the Smithsonian investigate? A tale of ancient valuation practices

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

The color purple: New tactics on the cybersecurity front

Purple teaming helps defenders understand and more effectively identify and prevent those malicious techniques.

21 hours ago