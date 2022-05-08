Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Colombia beefs up offensive against drug cartel

Published

Colombian drug lord "Otoniel" was extradited Wednesday to the United States to face drug trafficking charges
Colombian drug lord "Otoniel" was extradited Wednesday to the United States to face drug trafficking charges - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Colombian drug lord "Otoniel" was extradited Wednesday to the United States to face drug trafficking charges - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA

The Colombian government on Sunday reinforced a nearly 50,000-strong military deployment against a drug cartel that has burned cars and threatened people as reprisal for the extradition of its leader to the United States.

An additional 2,000 troops and police were deployed to join about 50,000 others already on the ground in northern Colombia to take on the so-called Gulf Clan, Defense Minister Diego Molano said.

They would be tasked, among other things, with securing roads so that hard-hit commerce can be restored, he said.

The cartel, Colombia’s biggest, allegedly moves between 30 and 60 percent of all the cocaine originating from the world’s largest producer of the drug.

Its leader, Dairo Antonio Usuga, or “Otoniel,” was extradited to the United States last week and pleaded not guilty to trafficking charges.

The 50-year-old was the most wanted person in Colombia until his arrest last October, and now faces life in prison.

Last Thursday, the cartel went on the offensive back home, launching a so-called “armed strike” affecting nearly 90 municipalities in nine of Colombia’s 32 departments, according to officials.

Cartel members set fire to dozens of vehicles and intimidated civilians with threats, warning them to stay at home.

No casualties have been reported.

The government has offered rewards of up to $1.2 million each for information leading to the capture of Otoniel’s top deputies, known as “Siopas” and “Chiquito Malo.”

On Saturday, President Ivan Duque announced he would set up a search team — “the strongest that our country has seen” — to find the two men.

In this article:Colombia, conflicto, narcotráfico
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

On the front line, Ukrainian and Russian troops are just a few kilometres apart On the front line, Ukrainian and Russian troops are just a few kilometres apart

World

Is Ukraine conducting a sabotage campaign inside Russia?

A deadly fire at an aerospace research institute in Tver, northwest of Moscow. Another blaze at a munitions factory in Perm.

16 hours ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cost thousands of lives and sent millions fleeing the country Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cost thousands of lives and sent millions fleeing the country

World

Ukraine’s Mariupol defenders face final showdown with Russian invaders

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cost thousands of lives and sent millions fleeing the country - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBAJoshua Melvin, with Dmitry Zaks...

17 hours ago
Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it

World

Jill Biden hails ‘amazingly strong’ Ukraine refugees in Romania

US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the "amazingly strong" refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday.

3 hours ago
Azovstal evacuee Anna Zaitseva and her son Svyatoslav after a harrowing evacuation to Ukraine government-held territory Azovstal evacuee Anna Zaitseva and her son Svyatoslav after a harrowing evacuation to Ukraine government-held territory

World

Escape from Azovstal: Surviving Mariupol’s last stand

"I never thought I would see sunlight again," the 23-year-old Ukrainian told AFP on condition her full name not be published.

20 hours ago