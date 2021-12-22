Coal miners’ union urges Manchin to reconsider opposition to Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Act

Senator Joe Manchin's decision not to back Joe Biden's vast social spending bill dealt a severe blow to the US president's plans to boost the world's top economy - Copyright POOL/AFP/File SHAWN THEW

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) rallied in support of the Build Back Better Act, calling on Sen. Joe Manchin, who was named an honorary member of the union last year, to reassess his decision to block the legislation.

“[W]e are disappointed that the bill will not pass,” Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America International, said in a statement. “We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities.”

CBS News is reporting that the union says there are elements of the bill that would help coal industry workers include tax incentives to encourage clean-energy companies to build facilities in coalfields; an extension of fees paid by coal companies to workers who contract Black Lung; and financial penalties for companies that block their workforce from unionizing. Roberts also urged Manchin to support voting rights legislation.

The UMWA’s call for Manchin to change his position is not lost on coal miners’ who are well aware of his deep financial ties to mining and the fossil fuel industry.

He has made millions from the coal company his family owns and has received more campaign donations from the fossil fuel industry this election cycle than any other senator, according to the New York Times.

“We’re likely to lose coal jobs whether or not this bill passes,” UMWA’s chief lobbyist Phil Smith told the Washington Post. “If that’s the case, let’s figure out a way to provide as many jobs as possible for those who are going to lose.” Smith added that the bill’s tax incentives provide a “pathway to do that.”

Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said on Sunday that he couldn’t support the legislation, an ambitious package of social policies including prolonging the Child Tax Credit, expanding Medicare to cover more services, instituting paid employee leave, subsidizing child care and early-childhood education, and investing in clean energy.

“Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation,” Manchin said in a statement.