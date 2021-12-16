Connect with us

Close to 50 percent of U.S. oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production.

Published

Drilling rigs parked in Permian Basin outside of Odessa, Texas in 2016. Source - Lazarus1255. CC SA 4.0.
Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has reported.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the utilization rate of U.S. oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70 percent, but now it’s down to 50 percent as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd, reports Oil Price.com.

Interestingly, the average of empty pipelines is not distributed equally across the country’s oil fields. The Gray Oak Pipeline in the Permian, for example, is being utilized at 94 percent, according to Wood Mackenzie’s head of oil data, Ryan Saxton. 

The BridgeTex pipeline, which ships oil from Midland and Colorado City to Houston, is being utilized at 70 percent of its capacity.

Oil and gas shippers find themselves building additional pipelines during boom times – only to be hit with too much capacity when downturns occur, notes Reuters.

This very scenario played out when additional pipelines were built in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the largest oil field in the U.S. during the production surge between 2017 and 2020.

Some pipeline operators in the Permian Basin have responded by cutting pre-pandemic shipping rates, as the U.S. oil industry has been slow to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet production in the Permian is once again on the rise, with the Energy Information Administration forecasting it could hit 5 million bpd next year. Total shale oil production is seen topping 8.43 million barrels daily in January 2022.

