Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Climate media awards highlight injustice and accountability

AFP

Published

Security staff under cooling fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 6, 2024 during a record-breaking heatwave
Security staff under cooling fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 6, 2024 during a record-breaking heatwave - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. BROWN
Security staff under cooling fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 6, 2024 during a record-breaking heatwave - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. BROWN

Exposing universities that use stolen Indigenous land to boost oil production and turning a daily TV weather forecast into a climate update were among the standout work celebrated at the annual Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards unveiled Tuesday.

The successful entries were hailed by CCNow director Mark Hertsgaard for “setting the tone for what it means to be a climate journalist” and providing “a service to the public and a challenge to journalists everywhere.”

Tristan Ahtone, an editor-at-large for Grist, was honored for leading an investigation revealing how land-grant universities in the United States use stolen Indigenous land for oil and gas production.

Audrey Cerdan, of France Televisions, was recognized after she replaced the national public broadcaster’s traditional evening weather forecasts with “weather-climate reports” that boosted viewer numbers.

Another winner was CNN’s Rachel Ramirez, who filed stories focused on climate justice while also supporting fellow Pacific Islander journalists via the Uproot Project and the Asian American Journalists Association.

News outlets on the roll of honor were Agence France-Presse and the BBC, as well as local outfits like public broadcasters in Louisiana and Connecticut, and newsrooms on the frontline including Philstar.com in the Philippines, the Nigerian Tribune, Uganda’s InfoNile and the People’s Archive of Rural India.

“Judges were astonished not just at the volume of stories but at their consistent quality,” said Kyle Pope, CCNow head of strategic initiatives.

“In every category, story after story was told with passion and care, informing audiences about the most important story of our time.”

Covering Climate Now is a global media project that promotes high-quality news coverage as part of tackling climate change.

In this article:Award, Climate, Media
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Federal Aviation Administration is ordering for inspections of more than 2,600 US-registered Boeing 737 planes over an oxygen mask issue The Federal Aviation Administration is ordering for inspections of more than 2,600 US-registered Boeing 737 planes over an oxygen mask issue

Business

US regulator orders Boeing inspections over oxygen mask issue

The Federal Aviation Administration is ordering for inspections of more than 2,600 US-registered Boeing 737 planes over an oxygen mask issue - Copyright POOL/AFP/File...

20 hours ago

World

‘Save A Fox Rescue’ YouTube channel hack ‘replaces’ channel with SpaceX

Let’s hope this turns out better than it’s been so far.

15 hours ago
A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is assembled at the Boeing Renton Factory in Washington state in June 2024 A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is assembled at the Boeing Renton Factory in Washington state in June 2024

Business

737 MAX: Key dates in US criminal case against Boeing

Here are key dates in the US Department of Justice's ongoing criminal case against Boeing over its 737 MAX airplane.

22 hours ago

Business

Casual work and summertime: Assessing job prospects in the US

To gather the data, the firm compared cities with at least 100,000 residents that had data for all metrics analysed.

19 hours ago