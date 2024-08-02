Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Climate change: Wildfires rage across North America

Beyond the existential crisis that wildfires pose to neighbourhoods and communities in the wildland-urban interface.
Avatar photo

Published

A firefighter works to extinguish a wildfire in Keratea, near Athens, on the weekend
A firefighter works to extinguish a wildfire in Keratea, near Athens, on the weekend - Copyright AFP CLARENS SIFFROY
A firefighter works to extinguish a wildfire in Keratea, near Athens, on the weekend - Copyright AFP CLARENS SIFFROY

More than 100 wildfires are burning across Canada and the U.S., the largest of which is located in California. Dubbed the Park Fire, this fire has burned more than 385,000 acres, or about 601 square miles (an area slightly larger than the city of Los Angeles).

The present situation sees the fire having destroyed 109 structures and it is only 12 percent contained. More than 8,000 have been told to evacuate their homes, according to the BBC.

According to Paige Fischer, associate professor at the School for Environment and Sustainability (University of Michigan): “This summer’s wildfires are consistent with the trend scientists have expected and the public has experienced in recent years—wildfires are becoming more damaging, and in many places, they are occurring with greater frequency, magnitude and severity.”

Fischer conducts research on how people experience and perceive wildfire risk, as well as what motivates and constrains them in taking action to reduce risk. She also examines how people adapt to long-term changes in climate conditions that drive wildfire risk.

This leads to her focusing on the impact on people: “Beyond the existential crisis that wildfires pose to neighbourhoods and communities in the wildland-urban interface, we should be extremely concerned about wildfire impact that is most difficult to control: toxic smoke. We are just beginning to understand how bad wildfire smoke is for human health and how many people are exposed, especially from vulnerable populations.” 

A second commentator from the same institution is Jonathan Overpeck, an interdisciplinary climate scientist and dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability.

Considering the climate impact, Overpack notes: “The current North American wildfire season is surging across the western U.S. and Canada, made worse by the warming and drying effects of human-caused climate change. As climate change worsens, so too does the risk of ever larger and more severe wildfires.”

Overpack is an expert on climate and weather extremes, sea-level rise, and the impacts of climate change and options for dealing with it. He served as a lead author on the authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2007 and 2014 reports.

Expanding on the climate change issues further, the researcher says: “The growing wildfire crisis is also leading to significant declines in air quality, including far from the wildfires themselves, as well as often devastating consequences for human infrastructure and communities where fires are occurring. Erosion, landslides and water contamination are also becoming larger problems as climate change-supercharged wildfire seasons continue to get worse.”

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Thomas Jolly says he has become the target of cyberbullying Thomas Jolly says he has become the target of cyberbullying

Business

Olympics organisers ‘firmly condemn’ harassment of opening ceremony artists

Paris 2024 gives its full support to Thomas Jolly as well as the creators and artists of the opening ceremony.

8 hours ago
Lachlan McLean Lachlan McLean

Entertainment

Lachlan McLean talk about the Australian TV series ‘Made in Bondi’

Lachlan McLean. Photo Credit: Aldrin Del CarmenFormer professional athlete, model, and social influencer Lachlan McLean chatted about being a part of the Australian TV...

18 hours ago
Snapchat parent Snap has yet to make a profit as it battles with Meta and Google for online ad revenue Snapchat parent Snap has yet to make a profit as it battles with Meta and Google for online ad revenue

Social Media

Snapchat gains users but continues to lose money

California-based Snap said its loss in the recently-ended quarter shrank to $249 million from $377 million in the same period a year earler.

20 hours ago
Intel has struggled to gain its footing in a world hungry for powerful chips to drive artificial intelligence, while rival Nvidia is selling processors as fast as it can make them Intel has struggled to gain its footing in a world hungry for powerful chips to drive artificial intelligence, while rival Nvidia is selling processors as fast as it can make them

Tech & Science

Intel says it will slash workforce to cut costs

Intel has struggled to gain its footing in a world hungry for powerful chips to drive artificial intelligence, while rival Nvidia is selling processors...

23 hours ago