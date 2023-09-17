Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Climate activists spray Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

AFP

Published

'Last Generation' climate activists said they had sprayed orange warning paint on the six columns of the Brandenburg Gate to call for the phasing out of fossil fuels
'Last Generation' climate activists said they had sprayed orange warning paint on the six columns of the Brandenburg Gate to call for the phasing out of fossil fuels - Copyright AFP William WEST
'Last Generation' climate activists said they had sprayed orange warning paint on the six columns of the Brandenburg Gate to call for the phasing out of fossil fuels - Copyright AFP William WEST

Activists from climate group “Last Generation” spray-painted Berlin’s famous Brandenburg Gate on Sunday, calling for the abandonment of fossil fuels and more action on climate change. 

Six pillars of the monument at the heart of the German capital were sprayed with orange warning paint, the group said in a statement. 

The paint spread to the Pariser Platz, the square at the foot of the monument, with bright footprints extending along the roadway. 

Fourteen people were arrested at the site, police told AFP, without any indication of acts of violence. 

The demonstrators wanted to send the message that it is “time for political change” in order to “move away from fossil fuels”, according to the statement. 

“We must get out of petrol, gas and coal no later than 2030. It is high time that (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz speaks clearly,” Last Generation spokesperson Marion Fabian said in the statement. 

Thousands of climate protestors, led by young people, demonstrated Friday in Berlin and across Germany calling on Scholz’s government to take more action to achieve the country’s climate goals. 

Germany wants to reach net zero targets by 2045. 

In this article:Climate, Energy, environnement, Germany, Politics, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

California sues oil giants, alleging climate-risks deception

The state of California sued five of the world's largest oil companies alleging the firms caused billions of dollars in damages.

24 hours ago

Business

From streetwear to red carpet, London Fashion Week offers choices

From streetwear to elegant evening dresses, the catwalks of London Fashion Week were not short of choices.

16 hours ago

Business

Brazil opens first ‘ExpoCannabis’ amid pot debate

Bubbling with euphoria as thick as the haze in the air, marijuana enthusiasts flocked this weekend to Brazil's first "ExpoCannabis."

1 hour ago

Business

Business book: Don’t wait for someone else to fix it

A leader's ability to analyse new business situations and solve problems is a top priority, according to a new book for business leaders.

17 hours ago