Clashes at UCLA campus around pro-Palestinian protests

Clashes broke out on Wednesday at pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the UCLA campus, as dozens of universities around the United States struggle to contain similar protests - Copyright AFP ETIENNE LAURENT

Clashes broke out on Wednesday at pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, as dozens of universities around the United States struggle to contain similar protests.

CNN reported that the clashes erupted between rival pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups.

“At the request of UCLA, due to multiple acts of violence within the large encampment on their campus, the LAPD is responding to assist UCLA PD, and other law enforcement agencies, to restore order and maintain public safety,” LA police said in a post on social platform X.

Protesters and counter-protesters were seen clashing with sticks and tearing down metal barricades, TV images showed.

Others were seen launching fireworks or hurling objects at each other in the dark — lit up with laser pointers and bright flashlights.

TV footage showed one group trying to pull down barriers while another brandished sticks as unidentified projectiles flew overhead.

UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block warned ahead of clashes that protesters including “both members of the UCLA community and others unaffiliated with our campus” had set up a camp last week.

“Many of the demonstrators, as well as counter-demonstrators who have come to the area, have been peaceful in their activism,” Block wrote in a letter posted on the university website on Tuesday.

“But the tactics of others have frankly been shocking and shameful. We have seen instances of violence,” he said.

“These incidents have put many on our campus, especially our Jewish students, in a state of anxiety and fear.”