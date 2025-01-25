Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

CIA says Covid ‘more likely’ to have leaked from lab

AFP

Published

A man crosses the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia in August 2008
A man crosses the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia in August 2008 - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
A man crosses the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia in August 2008 - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB

The Central Intelligence Agency has shifted its official stance on the origin of Covid-19, saying Saturday that the virus was “more likely” leaked from a Chinese lab than transmitted by animals.

The new assessment came after John Ratcliffe was confirmed Thursday as the CIA director under the second White House administration of Donald Trump.

Ratcliffe, who served as the director of national intelligence from 2020-2021 during Trump’s first term, said in an interview published Friday that a “day-one” priority would be making an assessment on Covid’s origins.

“The agency is going to get off the sidelines,” Ratcliffe — who believes Covid-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology — told right-wing outlet Breitbart.

“CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting,” a CIA spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

The agency had not previously made any determination on whether Covid had been unleashed by a laboratory mishap or spilled over from animals.

“CIA continues to assess that both research-related and natural origin scenarios of the COVID-19 pandemic remain plausible,” the spokesperson noted.

A US official told AFP the shift was based on a new analysis of existing intelligence ordered by previous CIA director William Burns, which was completed before Ratcliffe’s arrival this week.

Some US agencies, like the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Energy, support the lab-leak theory, albeit with varying levels of confidence, while most elements of the intelligence community lean toward natural origins.

Proponents of the lab-leak hypothesis highlight that the earliest known Covid-19 cases emerged in Wuhan, China — a major coronavirus research hub — roughly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from the nearest bat populations carrying similar SARS-like viruses.

In this article:Cia, Health, US, Virus
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

James Keirstead is President and CEO of Levven. - Photo by Digital Journal James Keirstead is President and CEO of Levven. - Photo by Digital Journal

Business

Levven’s innovation journey of rewiring the building industry

James Keirstead shares Levven’s journey of innovation, overcoming industry resistance and regulatory hurdles to revolutionize home wiring.

19 hours ago
OpenAI is making internet search available to all ChatGPT users, allowing people to engage conversationally with the chatbot while seeking answers or information from the internet OpenAI is making internet search available to all ChatGPT users, allowing people to engage conversationally with the chatbot while seeking answers or information from the internet

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Stargate — $500 billion for what, exactly? So far, skepticism and a catfight.

Stargate could be a great move or a huge comeuppance. We’ll see.  

21 hours ago
During the 40-day period over the holiday, nine billion interprovincial passenger trips, on all forms of transport combined, are expected to be made During the 40-day period over the holiday, nine billion interprovincial passenger trips, on all forms of transport combined, are expected to be made

World

China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year

The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake, begins Wednesday.

10 hours ago
Migrants were sent by US military transport back to Guatemala as part of deportations ordered by Donald Trump Migrants were sent by US military transport back to Guatemala as part of deportations ordered by Donald Trump

World

US migrant deportation flights arrive in Latin America

Migrants were sent by US military transport back to Guatemala as part of deportations ordered by Donald Trump - Copyright Guatemalan Migration Institute/AFP HandoutUS...

20 hours ago