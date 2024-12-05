Connect with us

Chinese shopping app Temu suspended in Vietnam: state media

AFP

Published

Temu has sucked in consumers across the world with its low prices and all-powerful algorithms
Chinese shopping app Temu has been forced to suspend its services in Vietnam after it failed to register with authorities, state media said on Thursday.

Goods ordered on Temu were no longer being cleared through customs in Vietnam, state media reported, after the company missed an end-of-November deadline to register with the ministry of industry and trade.

It was not clear when or if Temu would be able to resume business.

On Temu’s app, Vietnamese has been removed as an interface language. Users now have the option to select from English, Chinese and French.

The announcement comes after the ministry raised concerns in October over the stunningly low prices on the online marketplace and their impact on Vietnamese producers.

A spokesperson for Temu told AFP that they were working with Vietnamese authorities to register their business. 

“We have submitted all required documents for the registration,” the spokesperson said.

Temu has sucked in consumers across the world with its low prices and all-powerful algorithms. 

Since it began operations in Vietnam in October, it has caught the eye of Vietnamese consumers with discounts of up to 90 percent and free shipping, according to state media. 

But the month of its launch, the ministry raised concerns about the “unusually low prices of its goods, which may impact domestically produced products”, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

“It is unclear whether they (the goods) are authentic,” VNA cited the ministry as saying.

Temu is also one of the fastest-growing apps in Europe, but the EU has hit the shopping platform with a probe over concerns the site is doing too little to stop the sale of illegal products.

In April, regulators in South Korea opened an investigation into Temu on suspicion of unfair practices including false advertising and poor product quality.

AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

