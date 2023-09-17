Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Russia Sept 18-21: foreign ministry

AFP

Published

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both countries frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and economic and military cooperation
China and Russia are strategic allies, with both countries frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and economic and military cooperation - Copyright AFP STR
China and Russia are strategic allies, with both countries frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and economic and military cooperation - Copyright AFP STR

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will begin a four-day visit to Russia for security talks on Monday, his foreign ministry said, the latest in a series of high-level visits and phone calls between the two sides.

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both countries frequently touting their “no limits” partnership and economic and military cooperation.

Their ties became even closer after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, which China has refused to criticise.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that Wang “will go to Russia to hold the 18th round of the China-Russian Strategic Security Consultations (SSCC) from 18 to 21 September” at the invitation of Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Moscow’s security council. 

In an earlier briefing, the Russian foreign ministry said Wang would meet with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov, and the two planned to “focus on efforts to strengthen collaboration on the international scene”. 

“There will be a detailed exchange of views on issues related to a settlement in Ukraine, as well as ways of ensuring stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region,” a spokesperson said. 

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party on the Ukraine war, while offering Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline as its international isolation deepens.

But it has stopped short of overt military involvement or sending lethal arms to Moscow.

Last month, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu visited Russia and Belarus and called for closer military cooperation. 

In recent months the two countries have carried out joint sea and air patrols, the latter of which caused South Korea to deploy fighter jets as a precaution.  

The high-level contact looks set to ramp up, with an aide to Vladimir Putin saying in July that the Russian president was planning to visit China in October. 

In March, President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Moscow and declared relations between the two countries were entering a new era.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, Politics, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Brazil opens first ‘ExpoCannabis’ amid pot debate

Bubbling with euphoria as thick as the haze in the air, marijuana enthusiasts flocked this weekend to Brazil's first "ExpoCannabis."

14 hours ago

Business

US auto union chief warns ready to ‘amp up’ strike if no deal

The UAW chief warned that a historic strike at the top three US car makers will expand if the companies do not raise their...

5 hours ago
General manager Mohamed Ali al-Qahtani checks the quality of the ouput at the Ras al-Khair desalination plant General manager Mohamed Ali al-Qahtani checks the quality of the ouput at the Ras al-Khair desalination plant

World

Water-starved Saudi confronts desalination’s heavy toll

General manager Mohamed Ali al-Qahtani checks the quality of the ouput at the Ras al-Khair desalination plant - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineRobbie Corey-BouletSolar panels...

23 hours ago
Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted on policies that affect them Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted on policies that affect them

World

Indigenous rights supporters rally across Australia before vote

Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined...

21 hours ago