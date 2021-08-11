Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Chinese court set to rule in spy trial of Canadian Michael Spavor

Published

Chinese court set to rule in spy trial of Canadian Michael Spavor
A man walks inside the detention center where Canadian businessman Michael Spavor is being held on spying charges in Dandong, China - Copyright AFP Noel Celis
A man walks inside the detention center where Canadian businessman Michael Spavor is being held on spying charges in Dandong, China - Copyright AFP Noel Celis

A Chinese court is expected to deliver a verdict Wednesday in the trial of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, detained on spying charges his country insists have been “trumped up”.

Spavor was detained in 2018 along with compatriot Michael Kovrig in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition warrant.

Relations between the two countries have hit rock bottom, with Ottawa and Beijing trading allegations of the politicisation of legal cases against each other’s nationals.

The Spavor verdict is due a day after a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of another Canadian citizen on a drug smuggling conviction.

Spavor and Kovrig — a former diplomat — were formally charged with spying in June last year, and their separate trials took place in March.

The pair have had almost no contact with the outside world since their detention.

Virtual consular visits resumed in October after a nine-month hiatus, which authorities said was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian diplomats were barred from entering Spavor’s trial in Dandong this March, which lasted less than three hours.

His family have maintained he was innocent of the accusations against him, saying he had done much as a businessman to “build constructive ties” between Canada, China and North Korea.

While Beijing has insisted the detention of the two Canadians is lawful, it calls Meng’s case “a purely political incident”.

Spavor’s verdict comes a week after fresh hearings in the Meng case began in Vancouver following nearly three years of court battles and diplomatic sparring.

Her hearings are due to end on August 20 but no decision is expected for several months.

Observers say the likely verdicts and sentences for both Canadians will track Meng’s trial.

Canada’s former ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, told AFP that Spavor would likely receive a “harsh sentence” as Chinese leaders seek to pressure Canada into returning Meng.

Associate Professor Lynette Ong of the University of Toronto added: “If we see this as the beginning of a political bargaining process, the Chinese (are) likely to want to appear strong in the first instance.”

China’s judicial system convicts most people who stand trial.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Pentagon to require all U.S. military members to get vaccinated for COVID-19

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15.

22 hours ago
Australia rejects climate targets despite damning UN report Australia rejects climate targets despite damning UN report

World

Australia rejects climate targets despite damning UN report

Scott Morrison has rejected calls to adopt a formal target for reducing or offsetting carbon emissions - Copyright AFP/File Thomas SAMSONAndrew BEATTYAustralia’s conservative prime...

22 hours ago

World

Young Cuban protester tells of arrest caught on camera

Rolando Remedios shows a photo on his telephone of the moment he was arrested during unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba on July 11, 2021....

21 hours ago

World

London's Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

London's Tower Bridge reopened Tuesday to traffic, after a "technical failure" left the arms pointing skyward for almost twelve hours.

20 hours ago