Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Chinese couple trapped on lockdown date get engaged

A Chinese couple who were trapped on a neverending date thanks to a virus lockdown have been relieved to find that love, not Covid, is in the air.

Published

Chinese couple trapped on lockdown date get engaged
Young Chinese in smaller cities and rural communities often rely on family and friends to introduce potential matches and can meet their date's family at the same time - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV
Young Chinese in smaller cities and rural communities often rely on family and friends to introduce potential matches and can meet their date's family at the same time - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

A Chinese couple who were trapped on a neverending date thanks to a virus lockdown have been relieved to find that love, not Covid, is in the air.

Zhao Xiaoqing, a 28-year-old woman from northern China’s Shaanxi province, thought her date in mid-December with a young man living in a different city would be a one-day affair where she would also get to know his family.

Young Chinese in smaller cities and rural communities often rely on family and friends to introduce potential matches and can meet their date’s family at the same time.

“I never thought about staying the night, because it’s pretty awkward,” Zhao Xiaoqing, who was meeting the man for only the second time, told local media Jimu News on Monday.

But authorities in her date’s city of Xianyang suddenly ordered a lockdown due to a spike in virus cases, leaving the woman unable to return home.

The man’s parents urged the pair to tie the knot after just one week together — but Zhao said she felt it was “too rushed.”

Zhao said she was “not too interested” when she first saw a photograph of the man — named Zhao Fei — but later thought he looked better in real life.

Despite the awkward start, the pair began to develop feelings for each other, and have now decided to get engaged.

“We get along very well,” Zhao Xiaoqing, who is an online apple trader, told Jimu News.

“I have to sell apples on livestream at his house, but no matter how late it is he’s always by my side. I’m very touched by this,” she said.

“Our souls are compatible, we get along very well, and both our parents are happy,” she said.

The story captured the imagination of online audiences. But while some swooned over the relentless march of fate, others warned again rushed decisions.

“Then after a year or two you’ll get tired of each other and divorce… I’ve seen too many of these kinds of flash marriages,” wrote one.

“Sis, think clearly about this,” warned another. 

Zhao’s story went viral on Chinese social media just days after another pair made headlines for being trapped on a week-long blind date thanks to a Covid lockdown.

Wang, a woman in central China’s Henan province, has been stuck in her suitor’s apartment since going for a home-cooked meal as their first date in early January.

But romance has not blossomed for Wang, who complained her date was as talkative as a “wooden mannequin”.

In this article:Chinese, Love story
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Tesla finds a new source for key battery ingredient, bypassing China

Screen-grab from video showing Syrah Resources Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. Source - Syrah Resources Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component...

9 hours ago

Business

Crude oil climbs to its highest prices since 2014

Oil prices surge to 7-year high with geopolitical tensions in focus after an attack on an Abu Dhabi oil facility. Source - Flcelloguy at...

6 hours ago
Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

World

Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

Peruvian authorities sealed off three beaches after they were hit by an oil spill blamed on freak waves caused by the volcanic eruption in...

23 hours ago
US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea

World

US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea

A U.S. court has awarded the family of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died after being jailed by Pyongyang, $240,000 seized from a...

20 hours ago