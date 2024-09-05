Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Chinese cities suspend schools, cancel flights ahead of super typhoon Yagi

AFP

Published

Southern Chinese cities suspended schools and cancelled some flights head of storm Yagi
Southern Chinese cities suspended schools and cancelled some flights head of storm Yagi - Copyright AFP Dale DE LA REY
Southern Chinese cities suspended schools and cancelled some flights head of storm Yagi - Copyright AFP Dale DE LA REY

Cities in southern China suspended schools and cancelled some flights on Thursday, as tropical storm Yagi strengthened into a super typhoon and barreled straight for the holiday island province of Hainan.

Yagi triggered floods and landslides on the main Philippine island of Luzon this week, leaving at least 13 dead, according to official figures.

The tropical storm intensified into a super typhoon as it tracked west across the South China Sea, China’s Xinhua news agency said, packing winds of up to 209 kilometres (130 miles) per hour as it headed for Hainan.

“Hainan upgraded its emergency response to Yagi to the highest level at 11:30 am Thursday, according to the provincial disaster management authority,” Xinhua said. 

The typhoon is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon in either Hainan or neighbouring Guangdong.

Work, school and local transport services were suspended from Thursday noon (0400 GMT) in Haikou, Hainan’s capital.

In Hong Kong, which Yagi is expected to bypass, the weather observatory said it will issue the city’s third-highest typhoon warning at 6:20 pm (1020 GMT), limiting public transport across the finance hub.

Classes at kindergarten and special schools in Hong Kong were suspended Thursday, while budget airline Hong Kong Express said six flights have been rescheduled.

Greater Bay Airlines said they would cancel four flights and reschedule two more due to the weather. 

“Yagi will remain at super typhoon intensity and skirt around 300 kilometres (186 miles) to the southwest of Hong Kong tomorrow morning,” the observatory said.

“Gale winds associated with Yagi are expected to affect the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary tonight and tomorrow morning.”

After southern China, Yagi will move towards Vietnam, on course to hit the northern and north-central regions around the famed UNESCO heritage site Halong Bay.

Vietnam’s meteorological agency issued a storm warning on Thursday, and the government mobilised more than 2,700 military personnel for storm response. 

Coastal provinces are planning a sailing ban on Friday, while Vietnam’s mountainous provinces were ordered to prepare rescue vehicles.

burs-hol/dhc/dhw

In this article:China, Hongkong, Storm, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion

Business

Op-Ed: X the horror story – It was already bad; it’s now looking lethal

The Blue Bird of Meh-ishness may sing again. Let’s hope it’s not so off-key.

17 hours ago

Business

Businesses lag behind employee use of AI, McKinsey study finds

Individual employees increasingly use AI — here’s how businesses can capture value in that adoption

12 hours ago
This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on June 7, 2024 shows the Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) forward port on the station's Harmony module This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on June 7, 2024 shows the Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) forward port on the station's Harmony module

Tech & Science

NASA admits tension with Boeing over space rescue plan

NASA admitted there was "tension" during meetings with Boeing executives about how to bring home two astronauts stranded on the ISS.

12 hours ago
The arch, built in 315 to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine in the battle of Ponte Milvio, was already undergoing maintenance work The arch, built in 315 to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine in the battle of Ponte Milvio, was already undergoing maintenance work

World

Rome’s ancient Arch of Constantine damaged by lightning

The arch, built in 315 to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine in the battle of Ponte Milvio, was already undergoing maintenance work -...

22 hours ago